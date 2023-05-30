Advertisement
U.S. News
May 30, 2023 / 8:20 AM

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to begin 11-year prison sentence

By A.L. Lee
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is expected to surrender before 2 p.m. at a minimum-security federal lockup in Bryan, Texas, where U.S. District Judge Edward Davila ordered her to report on May 30 following her November conviction on fraud and conspiracy charges. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is expected to surrender before 2 p.m. at a minimum-security federal lockup in Bryan, Texas, where U.S. District Judge Edward Davila ordered her to report on May 30 following her November conviction on fraud and conspiracy charges. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of the failed blood-testing startup Theranos, will report to prison Tuesday to begin serving an 11-year sentence for defrauding investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars in a scheme that propagated a phony medical device.

The 39-year-old former tech billionaire is expected to surrender before 3 p.m. EDT at a minimum-security federal lockup in Bryan, Texas, where U.S. District Judge Edward Davila ordered her to report on May 30 following her November conviction on fraud and conspiracy charges.

Advertisement

Holmes' incarceration was delayed earlier this month as the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit denied her request to stay out of prison as the appeals process played out.

Defense lawyers argued that Holmes should be allowed to remain free as she sought a new trial based on alleged wrongdoing by the judge and prosecutors, but the court found Holmes had failed to prove a "substantial question of law or fact" that was "likely to result in a reversal or an order for a new trial on all counts."

RELATED Appeals court denies Elizabeth Holmes' appeal to stay out of prison

Davila postponed the original April 27 sentence start date to allow the defendant extra time to arrange care for her two young children, one of whom was born in March.

Advertisement

U.S. law requires Holmes to serve at least 85% of the sentence, even if she gets credit for good behavior.

Federal Prison Camp, where Holmes will be jailed, is known for holding non-violent female white-collar criminals and is notably where reality TV star Jen Shah of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" is serving a six-and-a-half year sentence for conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

RELATED Ramesh Balwani, former Theranos executive, to report to prison

The prison allows family visitations.

Holmes was found guilty of making false and misleading statements to investors about developing a revolutionary device that could run extensive blood tests with only a finger-prick sample.

Her former romantic partner, Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, who served as president of Holmes' company, was sentenced in December to nearly 13 years in federal prison for his role in the scheme that ensnared numerous giants of American business, including the owners of Walmart, Walgreens, and Safeway, and the family of former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, and also media mogul Rupert Murdoch, who invested $125 million in Theranos.

RELATED Awaiting prison, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes gives birth to second child

The judge also ordered both Holmes and Balwani to pay $452 million in restitution for their crimes.

RELATED Former Theranos COO 'Sunny' Balwani sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison

RELATED Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison

Latest Headlines

Maine police shoot, arrest man who claimed he had explosives near Canadian border
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Maine police shoot, arrest man who claimed he had explosives near Canadian border
May 30 (UPI) -- Maine state troopers arrested a Rhode Island man after he allegedly drove a truck with possible explosives toward the U.S.-Canadian border, ignoring orders to stop until an officer shot at the vehicle on Monday morning.
Texas' impeachment trial of AG Ken Paxton to start by Aug. 28
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas' impeachment trial of AG Ken Paxton to start by Aug. 28
May 30 (UPI) -- The Texas Senate agreed Monday to start its trial of impeached Attorney General Ken Paxton no later than Aug. 28.
9 injured in Memorial Day shooting along Hollywood Beach boardwalk
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
9 injured in Memorial Day shooting along Hollywood Beach boardwalk
May 29 (UPI) -- Nine people, including children, were injured in a Memorial Day shooting along the Hollywood Beach boardwalk in Florida, according to police who said they were still searching for a suspect.
2 more inmates escape from Mississippi prison
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
2 more inmates escape from Mississippi prison
May 29 (UPI) -- Authorities in Mississippi said Monday that two more inmates have escaped from a prison where four inmates escaped last month.
Teen drowns, others rescued from ocean at New Jersey beach
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Teen drowns, others rescued from ocean at New Jersey beach
May 29 (UPI) -- A 15-year-old boy drowned and five other people had to be pulled from the water at New Jersey's Sandy Hook Beach where signs were posted Memorial Day to stay out of the ocean.
WWII airman, killed in crash 80 years ago, to be buried this week
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
WWII airman, killed in crash 80 years ago, to be buried this week
May 29 (UPI) -- The remains of World War II airman James M. Howie, 24, who was killed in a crash eight decades ago, will be laid to rest in his Illinois hometown of Chester five days after Memorial Day.
Ralph Yarl participates in brain injury awareness walk in Kansas City
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Ralph Yarl participates in brain injury awareness walk in Kansas City
May 29 (UPI) -- More than a month after being shot in the head, Ralph Yarl participated in a walk and run to raise awareness for traumatic brain injuries in Kansas City on Monday.
Texas legislature passes bill banning diversity efforts in higher education
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Texas legislature passes bill banning diversity efforts in higher education
May 29 (UPI) -- Texas lawmakers signed a bill Monday that bans programs and offices in publicly funded colleges and universities from promoting diversity, equity and inclusion.
Man charged in killing near home of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Man charged in killing near home of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson
May 29 (UPI) -- A man was charged with murder on Monday over the stabbing death of a woman found about two blocks from the home of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.
Massachusetts State Police bust up 'large-scale' drug enterprise
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Massachusetts State Police bust up 'large-scale' drug enterprise
May 29 (UPI) -- Police in Massachusetts arrested two men and busted up a "large-scale" drug trafficking enterprise after officers and U.S. Postal Inspectors intercepted three kilograms of cocaine mailed from Puerto Rico.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Japanese prime minister fires son over party photos at official residence
Japanese prime minister fires son over party photos at official residence
Sheriff: Suspect doused man at Tampa gas station, set him on fire
Sheriff: Suspect doused man at Tampa gas station, set him on fire
Google marks Memorial Day with poppy-themed Doodle
Google marks Memorial Day with poppy-themed Doodle
Polish president poised to sign controversial Russian influence law
Polish president poised to sign controversial Russian influence law
Uganda's Museveni signs anti-LGBTQ measure into law
Uganda's Museveni signs anti-LGBTQ measure into law
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement