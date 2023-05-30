Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 30, 2023 / 4:32 PM / Updated at 4:43 PM

Minnesota becomes 23rd state to legalize adult-use marijuana

By Patrick Hilsman
1/2
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed legislation Tuesday legalizing recreational marijuana. Photo Courtesy of Tim Walz/Twitter
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed legislation Tuesday legalizing recreational marijuana. Photo Courtesy of Tim Walz/Twitter

May 30 (UPI) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed legislation Tuesday legalizing recreational marijuana.

The legislation passed the state Senate and House earlier this month, largely along party lines.

Advertisement

"Minnesota just became the 23rd state in the nation to legalize adult-use cannabis," Walz tweeted Tuesday.

"What we know right now is prohibition does not work. We've criminalized a lot of folks. We're going to start the expungement process on those records. We have a situation where buying cannabis on the streets is dangerous," Walz said at a signing ceremony for the legislation Tuesday.

RELATED Minn. governor vetoes bill to extend minimum wage to rideshare drivers

"I assure Minnesotans that a lot of thought has gone into this. A lot of the things we've learned in other states are incorporated into how we do this," he said.

Former Minn. Gov. Jesse Ventura, who has long advocated marijuana legalization, was in attendance at the signing ceremony with his wife, Terry.

"This is a huge day in our family's life," said Ventura.

RELATED White House praises Minnesota for enacting paid family leave for new parents

People over 21 will now be able to carry up to 2 ounces of marijuana in public and have up to 2 pounds at their residence. The bill adds a 10% tax on marijuana sales, which is added to the existing sales tax. People will also be allowed to cultivate marijuana at home under the new legislation.

Advertisement

The legislation also automatically expunges low-level marijuana-related convictions.

In addition to legalizing cannabis, the legislation will create a new body to oversee the expungement process of higher-level marijuana convictions. The bill also creates the Office of Cannabis Management, which will oversee sales regulation.

RELATED Minnesota Senate passes marijuana legalization bill in historic vote

The law takes effect on Aug. 1, but the licensing and establishment of recreational dispensaries is expected to take some time.

Latest Headlines

Artificial intelligence poses 'risk of extinction' for humans, tech experts warn
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Artificial intelligence poses 'risk of extinction' for humans, tech experts warn
May 30 (UPI) -- Artificial intelligence researchers, scientists and tech industry leaders issued a dire warning Tuesday about AI's threat to humankind, saying "mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority."
People remain unaccounted for in Iowa building collapse
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
People remain unaccounted for in Iowa building collapse
May 30 (UPI) -- A woman was pulled safely from the wreckage of a partially-collapsed building in Davenport, Iowa Monday evening, but officials now say there are a number of people still unaccounted for.
Donald Trump says he would end birthright citizenship on first day in office
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Donald Trump says he would end birthright citizenship on first day in office
May 30 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that, should he be re-elected to the White House in 2024, he would remove birthright citizenship on his first day in office.
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, family says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, family says
May 30 (UPI) -- Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, according to the Carter family. The announcement comes on the heels of Jimmy Carter choosing hospice care instead of further medical treatment.
House committee to consider debt ceiling deal as some Republicans balk
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House committee to consider debt ceiling deal as some Republicans balk
May 30 (UPI) -- On Tuesday the House Rules Committee will consider the debt ceiling deal that was brokered by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Ukraine, climate to top talks when British PM Rishi Sunak visits U.S. next week
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ukraine, climate to top talks when British PM Rishi Sunak visits U.S. next week
May 30 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will discuss an array of topics during a visit with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C., next week, officials said Tuesday.
Case-Schiller index shows U.S. home prices rose in March
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Case-Schiller index shows U.S. home prices rose in March
May 30 (UPI) -- U.S. home prices increased month-on-month and are close to peaks seen last summer, though concerns about the health of the economy could put a ceiling on any further gains, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Schiller indices showed.
Memorial Day air travel beat pre-pandemic levels
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Memorial Day air travel beat pre-pandemic levels
May 30 (UPI) -- More people traveled through U.S. airport security checkpoints during the long Memorial Day holiday weekend than during the same period in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, data show.
Coast Guard searches for man who fell off Carnival Magic cruise ship
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Coast Guard searches for man who fell off Carnival Magic cruise ship
May 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard continued their search Tuesday for a 35-year-old man who fell overboard on Memorial Day off the Carnival Magic cruise ship about 186 miles east of Jacksonville, Fla.
Regulators close investigation into Tesla's Passenger Play touch screen gaming
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Regulators close investigation into Tesla's Passenger Play touch screen gaming
May 30 (UPI) -- Regulators from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday they have closed an investigation into whether or not Tesla's on-board video game system poses a distracted driving risk.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Coast Guard searches for man who fell off Carnival Magic cruise ship
Coast Guard searches for man who fell off Carnival Magic cruise ship
Malaysian coast guard seizes Chinese ship in connection with looting of WWII wrecks
Malaysian coast guard seizes Chinese ship in connection with looting of WWII wrecks
Google marks Memorial Day with poppy-themed Doodle
Google marks Memorial Day with poppy-themed Doodle
Texas legislature passes bill banning diversity efforts in higher education
Texas legislature passes bill banning diversity efforts in higher education
South Africa paves way for Vladimir Putin to attend summit
South Africa paves way for Vladimir Putin to attend summit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement