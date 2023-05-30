Advertisement
U.S. News
May 30, 2023 / 7:30 AM

Maine police shoot, arrest man who claimed he had explosives near Canadian border

By Clyde Hughes

May 30 (UPI) -- Maine state troopers arrested a Rhode Island man after he allegedly drove a truck with possible explosives toward the U.S.-Canada border, ignoring orders to stop until an officer shot at the vehicle.

Authorities took Tony Holford, 42, of Providence, R.I., into custody after they said he refused to stop a truck he was driving near Houlton. Maine Police said Holford was traveling northbound up Interstate 95 Monday morning when the truck refused to stop near the port of entry.

Advertisement

"The trooper observed a sign indicating that the operator had an explosive device on board," Main State Police said.

Authorities said the truck initially stopped between the U.S. and Canadian ports of entry in Houlton but then drove toward the Canadian side of the border. State Cpl. Eric Paquette shot at the vehicle and it stopped before reaching the Canadian border, authorities said.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said on Twitter that it closed Highway 95 at the Houlton border "due to a police operation" and diverted traffic in Canada to other points of entry.

Police said Holford was not hurt in the shooting and was medically cleared before being booked in the Aroostook County Jail. He was charged with aggravated reckless conduct, terrorizing and failure to stop.

Advertisement

The Maine State Police Bomb Squad and other agencies investigated the scene but it wasn't immediately clear if explosives were actually inside the vehicle. The Maine Attorney General's office said it has joined in the probe.

Latest Headlines

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to begin 11-year prison sentence
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to begin 11-year prison sentence
May 30 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of the failed blood-testing startup Theranos, will report to prison Tuesday to begin serving an 11-year sentence for defrauding investors out of hundred of millions of dollars.
Texas' impeachment trial of AG Ken Paxton to start by Aug. 28
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Texas' impeachment trial of AG Ken Paxton to start by Aug. 28
May 30 (UPI) -- The Texas Senate agreed Monday to start its trial of impeached Attorney General Ken Paxton no later than Aug. 28.
9 injured in Memorial Day shooting along Hollywood Beach boardwalk
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
9 injured in Memorial Day shooting along Hollywood Beach boardwalk
May 29 (UPI) -- Nine people, including children, were injured in a Memorial Day shooting along the Hollywood Beach boardwalk in Florida, according to police who said they were still searching for a suspect.
2 more inmates escape from Mississippi prison
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
2 more inmates escape from Mississippi prison
May 29 (UPI) -- Authorities in Mississippi said Monday that two more inmates have escaped from a prison where four inmates escaped last month.
Teen drowns, others rescued from ocean at New Jersey beach
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Teen drowns, others rescued from ocean at New Jersey beach
May 29 (UPI) -- A 15-year-old boy drowned and five other people had to be pulled from the water at New Jersey's Sandy Hook Beach where signs were posted Memorial Day to stay out of the ocean.
WWII airman, killed in crash 80 years ago, to be buried this week
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
WWII airman, killed in crash 80 years ago, to be buried this week
May 29 (UPI) -- The remains of World War II airman James M. Howie, 24, who was killed in a crash eight decades ago, will be laid to rest in his Illinois hometown of Chester five days after Memorial Day.
Ralph Yarl participates in brain injury awareness walk in Kansas City
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Ralph Yarl participates in brain injury awareness walk in Kansas City
May 29 (UPI) -- More than a month after being shot in the head, Ralph Yarl participated in a walk and run to raise awareness for traumatic brain injuries in Kansas City on Monday.
Texas legislature passes bill banning diversity efforts in higher education
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Texas legislature passes bill banning diversity efforts in higher education
May 29 (UPI) -- Texas lawmakers signed a bill Monday that bans programs and offices in publicly funded colleges and universities from promoting diversity, equity and inclusion.
Man charged in killing near home of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Man charged in killing near home of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson
May 29 (UPI) -- A man was charged with murder on Monday over the stabbing death of a woman found about two blocks from the home of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.
Massachusetts State Police bust up 'large-scale' drug enterprise
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Massachusetts State Police bust up 'large-scale' drug enterprise
May 29 (UPI) -- Police in Massachusetts arrested two men and busted up a "large-scale" drug trafficking enterprise after officers and U.S. Postal Inspectors intercepted three kilograms of cocaine mailed from Puerto Rico.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Japanese prime minister fires son over party photos at official residence
Japanese prime minister fires son over party photos at official residence
Sheriff: Suspect doused man at Tampa gas station, set him on fire
Sheriff: Suspect doused man at Tampa gas station, set him on fire
Google marks Memorial Day with poppy-themed Doodle
Google marks Memorial Day with poppy-themed Doodle
Polish president poised to sign controversial Russian influence law
Polish president poised to sign controversial Russian influence law
Massachusetts State Police bust up 'large-scale' drug enterprise
Massachusetts State Police bust up 'large-scale' drug enterprise
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement