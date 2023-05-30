Maine police shoot, arrest man who claimed he had explosives near Canadian border

May 30 (UPI) -- Maine state troopers arrested a Rhode Island man after he allegedly drove a truck with possible explosives toward the U.S.-Canada border, ignoring orders to stop until an officer shot at the vehicle.

Authorities took Tony Holford, 42, of Providence, R.I., into custody after they said he refused to stop a truck he was driving near Houlton. Maine Police said Holford was traveling northbound up Interstate 95 Monday morning when the truck refused to stop near the port of entry.

Advertisement

"The trooper observed a sign indicating that the operator had an explosive device on board," Main State Police said.

Authorities said the truck initially stopped between the U.S. and Canadian ports of entry in Houlton but then drove toward the Canadian side of the border. State Cpl. Eric Paquette shot at the vehicle and it stopped before reaching the Canadian border, authorities said.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said on Twitter that it closed Highway 95 at the Houlton border "due to a police operation" and diverted traffic in Canada to other points of entry.

Police said Holford was not hurt in the shooting and was medically cleared before being booked in the Aroostook County Jail. He was charged with aggravated reckless conduct, terrorizing and failure to stop.

Advertisement

The Maine State Police Bomb Squad and other agencies investigated the scene but it wasn't immediately clear if explosives were actually inside the vehicle. The Maine Attorney General's office said it has joined in the probe.