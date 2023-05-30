Coast Guard searches for man who fell off Carnival Magic cruise ship

May 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard continued their search Tuesday for a 35-year-old man who fell overboard on Memorial Day off the Carnival Magic cruise ship about 186 miles east of Jacksonville, Fla.

The ship was returning to port in Norfolk, Va., when the man went overboard.

Advertisement

"The Coast Guard is utilizing both air and water assets to conduct the search," the agency said in a Twitter post after the incident happened.

Carnival Cruise said the Magic only left the location and returned to Norfolk after the Coast Guard released it from search and rescue efforts. There, a team supported the man's companion and his traveling party as they left the ship.

The Carnival Magic initially left Norfolk on May 25. It sails out of Norfolk and Miami to the Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada/New England and the Caribbean.