Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 30, 2023 / 12:22 PM

Coast Guard searches for man who fell off Carnival Magic cruise ship

By Clyde Hughes

May 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard continued their search Tuesday for a 35-year-old man who fell overboard on Memorial Day off the Carnival Magic cruise ship about 186 miles east of Jacksonville, Fla.

The ship was returning to port in Norfolk, Va., when the man went overboard.

Advertisement

"The Coast Guard is utilizing both air and water assets to conduct the search," the agency said in a Twitter post after the incident happened.

Carnival Cruise said the Magic only left the location and returned to Norfolk after the Coast Guard released it from search and rescue efforts. There, a team supported the man's companion and his traveling party as they left the ship.

The Carnival Magic initially left Norfolk on May 25. It sails out of Norfolk and Miami to the Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada/New England and the Caribbean.

Read More

Louisiana teen jumps overboard in Bahamas on dare, goes missing Coast Guard searches for missing cruise ship passenger Coast Guard recovers body of woman who fell off cruise ship

Latest Headlines

Case-Schiller index shows U.S. home prices rose in March
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Case-Schiller index shows U.S. home prices rose in March
May 30 (UPI) -- U.S. home prices increased month-on-month and are close to peaks seen last summer, though concerns about the health of the economy could put a ceiling on any further gains, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Schiller indices showed.
Memorial Day air travel beat pre-pandemic levels
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Memorial Day air travel beat pre-pandemic levels
May 30 (UPI) -- More people traveled through U.S. airport security checkpoints during the long Memorial Day holiday weekend than during the same period in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, data show.
Regulators close investigation into Tesla's Passenger Play touch screen gaming
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Regulators close investigation into Tesla's Passenger Play touch screen gaming
May 30 (UPI) -- Regulators from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday they have closed an investigation into whether or not Tesla's on-board video game system poses a distracted driving risk.
Chipmaker Nvidia joins the trillion-dollar club
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Chipmaker Nvidia joins the trillion-dollar club
May 30 (UPI) -- With shares flirting with $410 each on the tech-heavy NASDAQ on Tuesday, chip-maker Nvidia became the first company of its kind to reach the $1 trillion market cap.
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to begin 11-year prison sentence
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to begin 11-year prison sentence
May 30 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of the failed blood-testing startup Theranos, will report to prison Tuesday to begin serving an 11-year sentence for defrauding investors out of hundred of millions of dollars.
Maine police shoot, arrest man who claimed he had explosives near Canadian border
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Maine police shoot, arrest man who claimed he had explosives near Canadian border
May 30 (UPI) -- Maine state troopers arrested a Rhode Island man after he allegedly drove a truck with possible explosives toward the U.S.-Canadian border, ignoring orders to stop until an officer shot at the vehicle on Monday morning.
Texas' impeachment trial of AG Ken Paxton to start by Aug. 28
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Texas' impeachment trial of AG Ken Paxton to start by Aug. 28
May 30 (UPI) -- The Texas Senate agreed Monday to start its trial of impeached Attorney General Ken Paxton no later than Aug. 28.
9 injured in Memorial Day shooting along Hollywood Beach boardwalk
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
9 injured in Memorial Day shooting along Hollywood Beach boardwalk
May 29 (UPI) -- Nine people, including children, were injured in a Memorial Day shooting along the Hollywood Beach boardwalk in Florida, according to police who said they were still searching for a suspect.
2 more inmates escape from Mississippi prison
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
2 more inmates escape from Mississippi prison
May 29 (UPI) -- Authorities in Mississippi said Monday that two more inmates have escaped from a prison where four inmates escaped last month.
Teen drowns, others rescued from ocean at New Jersey beach
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Teen drowns, others rescued from ocean at New Jersey beach
May 29 (UPI) -- A 15-year-old boy drowned and five other people had to be pulled from the water at New Jersey's Sandy Hook Beach where signs were posted Memorial Day to stay out of the ocean.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Japanese prime minister fires son over party photos at official residence
Japanese prime minister fires son over party photos at official residence
Google marks Memorial Day with poppy-themed Doodle
Google marks Memorial Day with poppy-themed Doodle
Sheriff: Suspect doused man at Tampa gas station, set him on fire
Sheriff: Suspect doused man at Tampa gas station, set him on fire
Texas legislature passes bill banning diversity efforts in higher education
Texas legislature passes bill banning diversity efforts in higher education
Polish president poised to sign controversial Russian influence law
Polish president poised to sign controversial Russian influence law
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement