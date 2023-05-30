Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 30, 2023 / 10:21 PM

In first campaign stop in Iowa, Ron DeSantis leans on far-right record as governor

By Joe Fisher
1/5
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at his first Iowa campaign rally for the Republican presidential nomination. He appeared at Eternity Church in Clive, Iowa, on Tuesday. Photo by Joe Fisher/UPI
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at his first Iowa campaign rally for the Republican presidential nomination. He appeared at Eternity Church in Clive, Iowa, on Tuesday. Photo by Joe Fisher/UPI

May 30 (UPI) -- Florida governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis touched down in central Iowa Tuesday for a rally at the ultra-conservative megachurch Eternity Church in Clive.

There, the Florida governor took aim at bureaucrats and "elites," while touting his state as a framework for his vision for America. He likened many of the policies he has supported to those that have passed in Iowa, including bans on diversity, equity and inclusion in higher education, as well as discussions of gender and race in schools.

Advertisement

"It very well may be that Florida is the Iowa of the southeast," DeSantis remarked to cheers. "I wish the elites in Washington, D.C., would take a page out of Iowa's playbook instead of continuing to plunge our country into the abyss."

Tuesday's event in the Des Moines metro area was the first of several stops DeSantis will make in Iowa as part of his "Our Great American Comeback" tour. It is being followed by short stops in Sioux City, Council Bluffs, Pella and Cedar Rapids, all on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Eternity Church Pastor Jesse Newman, during a church service on Sunday, said no other political candidate had ever asked to use the church to hold an event. If others would ask, he said he would never let anyone use the church "to promote ungodliness." He explained that he meant his church would not be used to "promote abortion -- the mutilation of children -- the perversion of marriage."

"Pray for my family and our leadership because some people are going to hate us for that. Like a lot of people are going to hate us," Newman said of allowing DeSantis to use the church.

Newman was among those who prefaced DeSantis' speech. Newman led the church in a prayer for the Florida governor, asking God for unity in the GOP, protection for DeSantis against the "onslaught" from his enemies and to fight back against the "idea that morals and virtues are progressive."

RELATED Ron DeSantis enters presidential race on record of incendiary policies, anti-'wokeness'

DeSantis voiced skepticism about the proposed debt ceiling agreement reached by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. DeSantis claimed the nation will continue "careening towards bankruptcy" with or without the deal.

He also vowed to be tough on security at the southern border,

Advertisement

Some of the loudest cheers for the candidate came when he discussed laws he has signed relating to schools and children. Among those is a ban on gender-affirming care for minors, a bathroom ban and the so-called "Don't Say Gay" law. DeSantis predicted that parents' ability to make decisions about school curriculum will be a central issue in the 2024 election, stating that in Florida he has enacted "curriculum transparency."

RELATED Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs sweeping election bill; NAACP, LWVF sue

"The thing I'm most proud of is that I have taken a very strong stance that the purpose of schools is to educate, not indoctrinate, kids," he exclaimed to a standing ovation.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds made similar remarks in her introduction of DeSantis. She claimed that "liberals want to murder babies up until birth," and said that she "couldn't imagine how far ["the left"] would go to indoctrinate our children."

Following that comment, the governor invited his wife, Casey, to speak. She told the crowd that her husband does what he says he is going to do.

The room, which held an estimated 500 people, was filled with supporters and some who were still on the fence about DeSantis.

William Kunze of Mitchellville told UPI that he has been following DeSantis' career since he became Florida's governor. He is leaning toward DeSantis in the race for the Republican nomination because, unlike former President Donald Trump, he believes DeSantis delivers on his promises.

Advertisement

"Where Trump says he's going to do something, maybe he does it. DeSantis does it first, then he comes and talks about it," Kunze said.

DeSantis' arrival comes a day before former President Donald Trump arrives to make the rounds in the Hawkeye State.

Trump's first appearance will be an in-studio interview with NBC affiliate WHO 13 on Wednesday. Then he will be the special guest for a private brunch on Thursday with the Westside Conservative Club at the Machine Shed, a Republican hotspot just a mile down the road from Eternity Church.

Anthony Celsi, who is from the Des Moines area, told UPI he would like to see Trump this week, but DeSantis made a good impression on him.

"When he was talking about the things he's done in Florida, that is pretty impressive," Celsi said. "Trump comes with a lot of baggage."

Kunze said he originally supported Sen. Ted Cruz for the 2016 Republican nomination before voting for Trump. His support for the former president began to waver when Trump extended COVID-19 lockdowns early in the pandemic.

The dueling campaign events in Iowa foreshadow the monthslong battle to come between DeSantis and Trump. The former president did not wait for DeSantis to declare his candidacy before firing the first shots at his likely biggest competitor. Trump has repeatedly shared polling numbers that show him well ahead of DeSantis on his social media page.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Trump targeted the governor for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, remarking that Florida had the third most deaths of any state. While true, Florida had the 18th highest rate of death in the United States.

DeSantis has trumpeted his response to COVID-19 among his proudest achievements as governor. He has claimed that his decision to pressure schools to remain open for in-person learning has boosted Florida's rank in education.

DeSantis, meanwhile, had largely relented against criticizing Trump, who endorsed him for governor in 2018. Since announcing his candidacy in a technically rocky Twitter interview, the Florida governor has been more outspoken against his new Republican rival.

Trump was not mentioned by name on Tuesday, but DeSantis did reference Trump recently canceling a rally in Des Moines because of bad weather.

"The weather has been so good I had to come back," he said.

At about the halfway point of the rally, rain could be heard pounding on the roof of the church. It was followed by a thunderstorm.

Read More

Disney fires back against Gov. DeSantis' bid to remove judge in lawsuit

Latest Headlines

House committee advances debt ceiling deal for final vote Wednesday
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
House committee advances debt ceiling deal for final vote Wednesday
May 30 (UPI) -- The House Rules Committee has voted 7-6 to advance the bipartisan debt ceiling deal to the House floor Wednesday for debate and a final passage vote.
Pennsylvania woman who threatened Nancy Pelosi sentenced in Capitol breach
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Pennsylvania woman who threatened Nancy Pelosi sentenced in Capitol breach
May 30 (UPI) -- Pauline Bauer, a Pennsylvania restaurant owner who said she wanted former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "to hang" while rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.
Minnesota becomes 23rd state to legalize adult-use marijuana
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Minnesota becomes 23rd state to legalize adult-use marijuana
May 30 (UPI) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed legislation Tuesday legalizing recreational Marijuana. The law allows people over 21 to possess up to 2 ounces in public and 2 pounds at home.
Sen. Tim Scott files bill that would force online apps to reveal country of origin
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Sen. Tim Scott files bill that would force online apps to reveal country of origin
May 30 (UPI) -- Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., has introduced a bill called the Know Your App Act to increase transparency and protect children online by forcing app stores to prominently display each application's country of origin.
Artificial intelligence poses 'risk of extinction' for humans, tech experts warn
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Artificial intelligence poses 'risk of extinction' for humans, tech experts warn
May 30 (UPI) -- Artificial intelligence researchers, scientists and tech industry leaders issued a dire warning Tuesday about AI's threat to humankind, saying "mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority."
People remain unaccounted for in Iowa building collapse
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
People remain unaccounted for in Iowa building collapse
May 30 (UPI) -- A woman was pulled safely from the wreckage of a partially-collapsed building in Davenport, Iowa Monday evening, but officials now say there are a number of people still unaccounted for.
Donald Trump says he would end birthright citizenship on first day in office
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Donald Trump says he would end birthright citizenship on first day in office
May 30 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that, should he be re-elected to the White House in 2024, he would remove birthright citizenship on his first day in office.
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, family says
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, family says
May 30 (UPI) -- Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, according to the Carter family. The announcement comes on the heels of Jimmy Carter choosing hospice care instead of further medical treatment.
Ukraine, climate to top talks when British PM Rishi Sunak visits U.S. next week
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Ukraine, climate to top talks when British PM Rishi Sunak visits U.S. next week
May 30 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will discuss an array of topics during a visit with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C., next week, officials said Tuesday.
Case-Schiller index shows U.S. home prices rose in March
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Case-Schiller index shows U.S. home prices rose in March
May 30 (UPI) -- U.S. home prices increased month-on-month and are close to peaks seen last summer, though concerns about the health of the economy could put a ceiling on any further gains, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Schiller indices showed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Coast Guard searches for man who fell off Carnival Magic cruise ship
Coast Guard searches for man who fell off Carnival Magic cruise ship
Malaysian coast guard seizes Chinese ship in connection with looting of WWII wrecks
Malaysian coast guard seizes Chinese ship in connection with looting of WWII wrecks
Donald Trump says he would end birthright citizenship on first day in office
Donald Trump says he would end birthright citizenship on first day in office
South Africa paves way for Vladimir Putin to attend summit
South Africa paves way for Vladimir Putin to attend summit
Dog meat farm rescues take spotlight in Seoul photo exhibition
Dog meat farm rescues take spotlight in Seoul photo exhibition
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement