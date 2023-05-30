House committee to consider debt ceiling deal as some Republicans balk

1/5

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, has vowed to vote against the proposed debt ceiling deal when the House Rules Committee considers the legislation on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- On Tuesday the House Rules Committee will consider the debt ceiling deal that was brokered by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The committee, which controls how, when and whether a measure will be handled by the House, will meet at 3 p.m. ET. Currently, the full House plans to vote on the legislation on Wednesday. Advertisement

However, according to ABC News, Republican Reps. Chip Roy of Texas and Ralph Norman of North Carolina already have vowed to block the bill, which means the deciding vote could be made by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who is known as a GOP hardliner.

On Saturday it was reported that both sides had finally reached a deal, just days before the United States was expected to default for the first time in its history.

"Republicans are poised to deliver big, consequential change in Washington," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Twitter as the news broke.

"Soon, we will vote for a responsible debt limit agreement that stops Democrats' reckless spending, claws back unspent COVID funds, blocks Biden's new tax schemes, & much, much more."

House Republicans repeatedly have insisted on spending cuts to social programs, yet some like Norman still believe the bill does not go far enough.

"I don't know what else they could could offer," Norman told Politico, referring to potential amendments. He later added: "I'm going to do what's in the best interest and this bill is not in the best interest of the country. That is why Democrats are voting for it."

Meanwhile, Roy has said the GOP-controlled rules panel would not advance a bill "without unanimous Republican votes."