Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 30, 2023 / 2:51 PM

House committee to consider debt ceiling deal as some Republicans balk

By Matt Bernardini
1/5
Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, has vowed to vote against the proposed debt ceiling deal when the House Rules Committee considers the legislation on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, has vowed to vote against the proposed debt ceiling deal when the House Rules Committee considers the legislation on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- On Tuesday the House Rules Committee will consider the debt ceiling deal that was brokered by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The committee, which controls how, when and whether a measure will be handled by the House, will meet at 3 p.m. ET. Currently, the full House plans to vote on the legislation on Wednesday.

Advertisement

However, according to ABC News, Republican Reps. Chip Roy of Texas and Ralph Norman of North Carolina already have vowed to block the bill, which means the deciding vote could be made by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who is known as a GOP hardliner.

On Saturday it was reported that both sides had finally reached a deal, just days before the United States was expected to default for the first time in its history.

RELATED Biden announces deal to avoid default; urges Congress to pass it

"Republicans are poised to deliver big, consequential change in Washington," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Twitter as the news broke.

"Soon, we will vote for a responsible debt limit agreement that stops Democrats' reckless spending, claws back unspent COVID funds, blocks Biden's new tax schemes, & much, much more."

Advertisement

House Republicans repeatedly have insisted on spending cuts to social programs, yet some like Norman still believe the bill does not go far enough.

RELATED Republicans reach deal with White House to raise debt ceiling, avert default

"I don't know what else they could could offer," Norman told Politico, referring to potential amendments. He later added: "I'm going to do what's in the best interest and this bill is not in the best interest of the country. That is why Democrats are voting for it."

Meanwhile, Roy has said the GOP-controlled rules panel would not advance a bill "without unanimous Republican votes."

RELATED Janet Yellen now says U.S. has until June 5 to avoid debt default

Latest Headlines

Ukraine, climate to top talks when British PM Rishi Sunak visits U.S. next week
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
Ukraine, climate to top talks when British PM Rishi Sunak visits U.S. next week
May 30 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will discuss an array of topics during a visit with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C., next week, officials said Tuesday.
Case-Schiller index shows U.S. home prices rose in March
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Case-Schiller index shows U.S. home prices rose in March
May 30 (UPI) -- U.S. home prices increased month-on-month and are close to peaks seen last summer, though concerns about the health of the economy could put a ceiling on any further gains, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Schiller indices showed.
Memorial Day air travel beat pre-pandemic levels
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Memorial Day air travel beat pre-pandemic levels
May 30 (UPI) -- More people traveled through U.S. airport security checkpoints during the long Memorial Day holiday weekend than during the same period in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, data show.
Coast Guard searches for man who fell off Carnival Magic cruise ship
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Coast Guard searches for man who fell off Carnival Magic cruise ship
May 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard continued their search Tuesday for a 35-year-old man who fell overboard on Memorial Day off the Carnival Magic cruise ship about 186 miles east of Jacksonville, Fla.
Regulators close investigation into Tesla's Passenger Play touch screen gaming
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Regulators close investigation into Tesla's Passenger Play touch screen gaming
May 30 (UPI) -- Regulators from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday they have closed an investigation into whether or not Tesla's on-board video game system poses a distracted driving risk.
Chipmaker Nvidia joins the trillion-dollar club
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Chipmaker Nvidia joins the trillion-dollar club
May 30 (UPI) -- With shares flirting with $410 each on the tech-heavy NASDAQ on Tuesday, chip-maker Nvidia became the first company of its kind to reach the $1 trillion market cap.
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to begin 11-year prison sentence
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to begin 11-year prison sentence
May 30 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of the failed blood-testing startup Theranos, will report to prison Tuesday to begin serving an 11-year sentence for defrauding investors out of hundred of millions of dollars.
Maine police shoot, arrest man who claimed he had explosives near Canadian border
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Maine police shoot, arrest man who claimed he had explosives near Canadian border
May 30 (UPI) -- Maine state troopers arrested a Rhode Island man after he allegedly drove a truck with possible explosives toward the U.S.-Canadian border, ignoring orders to stop until an officer shot at the vehicle on Monday morning.
Texas' impeachment trial of AG Ken Paxton to start by Aug. 28
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Texas' impeachment trial of AG Ken Paxton to start by Aug. 28
May 30 (UPI) -- The Texas Senate agreed Monday to start its trial of impeached Attorney General Ken Paxton no later than Aug. 28.
9 injured in Memorial Day shooting along Hollywood Beach boardwalk
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
9 injured in Memorial Day shooting along Hollywood Beach boardwalk
May 29 (UPI) -- Nine people, including children, were injured in a Memorial Day shooting along the Hollywood Beach boardwalk in Florida, according to police who said they were still searching for a suspect.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Japanese prime minister fires son over party photos at official residence
Japanese prime minister fires son over party photos at official residence
Google marks Memorial Day with poppy-themed Doodle
Google marks Memorial Day with poppy-themed Doodle
Sheriff: Suspect doused man at Tampa gas station, set him on fire
Sheriff: Suspect doused man at Tampa gas station, set him on fire
Texas legislature passes bill banning diversity efforts in higher education
Texas legislature passes bill banning diversity efforts in higher education
Massachusetts State Police bust up 'large-scale' drug enterprise
Massachusetts State Police bust up 'large-scale' drug enterprise
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement