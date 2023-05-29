Advertisement
U.S. News
May 29, 2023 / 9:03 PM

WWII airman, killed in crash 80 years ago, to be buried this week

By Sheri Walsh
1/4
A military honor guard places a casket containing the remains of World War II airman James M. Howie at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport in St. Louis on Friday. Howie, who was killed in a crash 80 years ago, will be buried Saturday in his Illinois hometown of Chester. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
A military honor guard places a casket containing the remains of World War II airman James M. Howie at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport in St. Louis on Friday. Howie, who was killed in a crash 80 years ago, will be buried Saturday in his Illinois hometown of Chester. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- The remains of a World War II airman, killed in a crash eight decades ago, will be laid to rest in his Illinois hometown of Chester five days after Memorial Day.

Tech Sgt. James M. Howie, 24, was a radio operator on a B-24 Liberator bomber on Aug. 1, 1943, when it was hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire north of Bucharest, Romania during Operation TIDAL WAVE, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

Advertisement

Howie's remains were not identified after the war ended and were buried in the Hero Section of the Civilian and Military Cemetery of Bolovan, Ploiesti, Prahova, Romania.

After the war, the American Graves Registration Command disinterred all American remains from the Bolovan Cemetery for identification. The AGRC was able to identify only 80 unknowns, including Howie, whose remains were interned in Belgium.

RELATED Biden remembers Americans who 'gave all' in Memorial Day speech

In 2017, DPAA exhumed unknowns believed to be associated with unaccounted-for airmen from Operation TIDAL WAVE. Those remains were sent to an Air Force base laboratory in Nebraska for examination and identification using dental and anthropological analysis, as well as DNA testing. Howie's remains were positively identified in August of 2022.

On Friday, Howie's remains were flown to St. Louis-Lambert International Airport in St. Louis where they were given a dignified transfer by a military honor guard. He will be buried in Chester, Ill., on Saturday.

Advertisement

Howie's name can be found, along with other missing WWII veterans, on the Tablets of the Missing at the Florence American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Impruneta, Italy.

Now that Howie has been identified and returned home, a rosette will be placed next to his name.

Latest Headlines

Ralph Yarl participates in brain injury awareness walk in Kansas City
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ralph Yarl participates in brain injury awareness walk in Kansas City
May 29 (UPI) -- More than a month after being shot in the head, Ralph Yarl participated in a walk and run to raise awareness for traumatic brain injuries in Kansas City on Monday.
Texas legislature passes bill banning diversity efforts in higher education
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Texas legislature passes bill banning diversity efforts in higher education
May 29 (UPI) -- Texas lawmakers signed a bill Monday that bans programs and offices in publicly funded colleges and universities from promoting diversity, equity and inclusion.
Man charged in killing near home of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Man charged in killing near home of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson
May 29 (UPI) -- A man was charged with murder on Monday over the stabbing death of a woman found about two blocks from the home of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.
Massachusetts State Police bust up 'large-scale' drug enterprise
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Massachusetts State Police bust up 'large-scale' drug enterprise
May 29 (UPI) -- Police in Massachusetts arrested two men and busted up a "large-scale" drug trafficking enterprise after officers and U.S. Postal Inspectors intercepted three kilograms of cocaine mailed from Puerto Rico.
Google marks Memorial Day with poppy-themed Doodle
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Google marks Memorial Day with poppy-themed Doodle
May 29 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle paid tribute to the U.S. servicemen and women who gave their lives for their country.
8 injured as gunfire erupts at party outside Philadelphia Union soccer stadium
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
8 injured as gunfire erupts at party outside Philadelphia Union soccer stadium
May 29 (UPI) -- Police said eight people were injured as gunfire broke out during a Memorial Day weekend party held near Subaru Park in Chester, Pa., home of Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union.
Sheriff: Suspect doused man at Tampa gas station, set him on fire
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Sheriff: Suspect doused man at Tampa gas station, set him on fire
May 29 (UPI) -- A Florida man was arrested after allegedly dousing another man with gasoline at a Tampa service station and lighting him on fire, sheriff's officials said Monday.
Biden remembers Americans who 'gave all' in Memorial Day speech
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden remembers Americans who 'gave all' in Memorial Day speech
May 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden delivered a solemn speech at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Monday for the 155th Memorial Day observance ceremony.
Police arrest Ariz. man after 4 killed, another hurt in weekend shooting spree
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Police arrest Ariz. man after 4 killed, another hurt in weekend shooting spree
May 29 (UPI) -- Authorities in Arizona have arrested a man charged with killing four people and shooting and injuring one other during a crime spree over the weekend, the Mesa Police Department confirmed Monday.
No deaths reported in Iowa apartment collapse; rescuers still at work
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
No deaths reported in Iowa apartment collapse; rescuers still at work
May 29 (UPI) -- Rescuers at the scene of a collapsed apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, have found no bodies and there have not yet been any credible reports of missing persons, authorities said Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Japan says it will destroy North Korean missiles after satellite launch alert
Japan says it will destroy North Korean missiles after satellite launch alert
Body of escaped Ohio inmate recovered, ending five-day manhunt
Body of escaped Ohio inmate recovered, ending five-day manhunt
Japanese prime minister fires son over party photos at official residence
Japanese prime minister fires son over party photos at official residence
No deaths reported in Iowa apartment collapse; rescuers still at work
No deaths reported in Iowa apartment collapse; rescuers still at work
Biden announces deal to avoid default; urges Congress to pass it
Biden announces deal to avoid default; urges Congress to pass it
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement