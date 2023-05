More than a month after being shot in the head, Ralph Yarl participated in a walk and run to raise awareness for traumatic brain injuries in Kansas City on Monday. Photo courtesy of Lee Merritt/ Twitter

May 29 (UPI) -- More than a month after being shot in the head, Ralph Yarl participated in a walk and run to raise awareness for traumatic brain injuries in Kansas City on Monday. Yarl, 17, was shot in the head and arm on April 13 when he approached the home of 84-year-old Andrew Lester. Yarl had confused Lester's address with another as he was attempting to pick up his siblings. Advertisement

Yarl attended the Going the Distance for Brain Injury event which raises money for people with brain injuries. He was joined by his mother, Cleo Nagbe, and more family members on a 1.5-mile walk, KMBC reports.

Nagbe said Yarl had no problems walking on Monday but had some anxiety toward his first public appearance after being shot.

"It was mostly the anxiety for him," she said. "Socially it's still hard for him. So, I'm glad he was able to overcome this. I pray that he will overcome most of his social hurdles after doing this."

Lester was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison for the charge of assault and 15 years for armed criminal action. After his arrest he was released on $200,000 bail. He pleaded not guilty.

A Go Fund Me was established to help Yarl with his recovery and medical expenses. He was in critical condition but was home within days of the incident. The Go Fund Me has raised about $3.5 million.