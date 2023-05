President Joe Biden participates in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day in Arlington, Va. on Monday. Photo by Ting Shen/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle paid tribute to the U.S. servicemen and women who gave their lives for their country. The Google homepage featured the word "Google" written in grey above an American flag and against a black background. Advertisement

Click on the word and the message, "To all who served, thank you," pops up and a row of red poppies appears at the bottom of the screen.

The flower is a symbol commemorating the wartime dead.

Established in 1868, Memorial Day is a federal holiday in remembrance of military personnel killed while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Since 1970, it has been celebrated on the last Monday of May.

Flags placed at Arlington National Cemetery for Memorial Day

Members of the Third U.S. Infantry Regiment place flags at headstones of U.S. military personnel buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., on May 25, 2023. Memorial Day is May 29. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo