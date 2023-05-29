Advertisement
May 29, 2023 / 11:51 PM

9 injured in Memorial Day shooting along Hollywood Beach boardwalk

By Sheri Walsh
Nine people, including children, were injured in a Memorial Day shooting along the Hollywood Beach boardwalk in Florida, according to police who said they were still searching for a suspect. Photo courtesy of Hollywood Beach Webcam
May 29 (UPI) -- Nine people, including children, were injured in a Memorial Day shooting along the Hollywood Beach boardwalk in Florida, according to police who said they were still searching for a suspect.

Police responded to the busy sidewalk near the city's beach at around 6:45 p.m. EDT on Monday, where cameras along the palm tree-lined boardwalk showed people fleeing the area outside of Nick's Bar & Grill. Officers and paramedics found nine people with gunshot wounds following what investigators say was a dispute between two groups.

While police could not provide details on those who were shot, they confirmed that some of victims were taken to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Police have warned people to avoid the area, which is surrounded by restaurants and shops on Johnson Street and North Boardwalk, as the investigation continues.

"Please avoid the area of Johnson to Garfield Streets, as well as the Boardwalk, due to an ongoing shooting investigation," the Hollywood Police Department wrote in a tweet.

Officers are still searching for the suspect, described as a Black man with dreadlocks, Hollywood Police Department spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi told reporters. He was last seen wearing a black short-sleeve shirt and camo shorts.

Another person of interest has been taken into custody.

Officers said a family assistance center has been set up to provide help to those who need it.

"This is an area where families can go and they can talk to the detectives on scene and ask them questions about family members," Bettineschi said, "and they can also get information about their vehicles that may be inside the crime scene."

