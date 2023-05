A man was charged with murder on Monday over the stabbing death of a woman who was found about two blocks from the home of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. File photo courtesy Chicago Police Department via Twitter

May 29 (UPI) -- A man was charged with murder on Monday over the stabbing death of a woman found about two blocks from the home of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. Police found the unresponsive woman, suffering from stab wounds in the 5700 block of West Chicago Ave., after midnight on Saturday. The victim was 42 years old and her identity has not been made public. Advertisement

On Saturday at about 3:49 p.m., 64-year-old Arnel Smith was arrested in the 5700 block of West Superior Street. On Monday, Smith was charged with first degree murder and concealing a homicide. He was scheduled to appear in bond court on Monday.

When she was found, the victim was covered by a white blanket with her wrists tied with a phone charging cord. She had a laceration on her neck and injuries to her head and body, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Her body was located in an alleyway.

The killing was one of several over Memorial Day weekend, including at least seven more in Chicago. As of Sunday, 35 people had been injured throughout the city in multiple unrelated incidents.