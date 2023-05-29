Advertisement
May 29, 2023 / 4:31 PM

8 injured as gunfire erupts at party outside Philadelphia Union soccer stadium

By Joe Fisher
Police say gunfire erupted erupted during a Memorial Day weekend party held by high schoolers at an unused parking lot near Subaru Park in Chester, Pa. File Photo courtesy Subaru of America/Philadelphia Union
Police say gunfire erupted erupted during a Memorial Day weekend party held by high schoolers at an unused parking lot near Subaru Park in Chester, Pa. File Photo courtesy Subaru of America/Philadelphia Union

May 29 (UPI) -- Police said eight people were injured as gunfire broke out during a Memorial Day weekend party held near Subaru Park in Chester, Pa., home of Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union.

City of Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky told reporters the incident happened late Sunday night in an unused, auxiliary stadium parking lot as more than 100 local high school students gathered there to celebrate the holiday and the end of the school year.

At some point a gunman opened fire during the party, he said, adding that more than 54 shell casings were discovered at the scene.

Authorities said two of the injured were gunfire victims while six more were also hurt in the resulting melee. A 17-year-old male remained in critical condition on Monday while a 17-year-old female was shot in the hand.

Gretsky said it was initially unclear if a shooting had happened because police had also received numerous reports of fireworks in the area, but upon arrival officers discovered the girl who was shot in the hand.

The high schoolers involved in the party do not appear to have had any connection to the Union or its minor league affiliate, Union II, which had played at the stadium against Columbus Crew 2 only hours earlier.

"We are saddened by the gun violence that took place in Chester at the intersection of Norris and Delaware Street late last night," the Union said in a statement issued to KYW-TV.

"The events happened several hours after a second team match had ended and occurred in an outer parking lot area on the opposite side of the bridge that had not been open for the game."

Authorities said they are investigating what led to the shooting. No suspects or victims had been named as of Monday.

