Advertisement
U.S. News
May 29, 2023 / 1:20 AM

Rescue operations underway after building collapses in Davenport

By Darryl Coote
Davenport fire chief Mike Carlsten speaks to reporters before the apartment building on 324 Main Street that collapsed shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday. Screen capture courtesy of City of Davenport
Davenport fire chief Mike Carlsten speaks to reporters before the apartment building on 324 Main Street that collapsed shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday. Screen capture courtesy of City of Davenport

May 29 (UPI) -- Rescue operations were underway Sunday night after a six-story building partially collapsed in the eastern Iowa city of Davenport.

The entire back of the apartment building on 324 Main Street collapsed shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday, with responders initially rescuing seven people from the joint residential-commercial structure with a dozen others having self-evacuated, authorities said during an evening press conference before building.

Advertisement

The cause of the collapse was under investigation with the number of people unaccounted for unknown. Davenport fire chief Mike Carlsten told reporters that some occupants received treatment for injuries and that debris continued to fall amid the initial search of the structure.

Carlsten said their main concerns were those unaccounted for and the structural stability of the building.

RELATED At least 1 dead and 3 missing after tourist boat overturns on Italian lake

"The crews will continue to work through the night. In fact, crews have just started to enter the building again to do a secondary search," he said.

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson added that "some people" were unaccounted for and that their focus "is to see if there's any more victims and do more searches and get the people taken care of."

A reunification center has been established at the nearby St. Anthony's Church.

Advertisement

Carlsten said a "large" natural gas leak was discovery following the collapse and water was leaking through all floors of the structure.

Rick Oswald, the city's director of development and neighborhood, told reporters that work was being done to repair exterior brick of the building when it collapsed. He added that the owners had received permits for the project over reports of bricks falling from the building earlier in the week.

"The tenants of this building are pretty active. They've called the city numerous times for complaints," he said.

RELATED HVAC system collapses into Colorado resort pool, injures 6

Matson said he has been in contact with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds who has "offered all assistance."

The American Red Cross of Illinois said it was assisting residences of the building find accommodations.

Read More

Firefighters battle fire at Charlotte, N.C., construction site

Latest Headlines

Body of escaped Ohio inmate recovered, ending five-day manhunt
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Body of escaped Ohio inmate recovered, ending five-day manhunt
May 28 (UPI) -- An inmate convicted of murder who escaped from an Ohio correctional facility last week has been found dead in Kentucky, authorities said.
Memorial Day weekend marred by shootings across U.S.
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Memorial Day weekend marred by shootings across U.S.
May 28 (UPI) -- At least a dozen people have been killed in shootings across the United States as the country celebrates Memorial Day weekend.
NYC to house migrants in former Harlem prison after green light from governor
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
NYC to house migrants in former Harlem prison after green light from governor
May 28 (UPI) -- New York City officials plan to house migrants at a former prison in Harlem after receiving the green light from Gov. Kathy Hochul, reports said Sunday.
At least 3 killed, 5 injured in New Mexico motorcycle rally shooting
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
At least 3 killed, 5 injured in New Mexico motorcycle rally shooting
May 28 (UPI) -- At least three people were killed and more were injured during a shootout at an annual Red River, N.M. motorcycle rally.
Texas AG Ken Paxton, Trump respond to 'outrageous' impeachment
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Texas AG Ken Paxton, Trump respond to 'outrageous' impeachment
May 28 (UPI) -- Ken Paxton, the attorney general of Texas who was impeached and suspended from office Saturday, has blasted his impeachment as "outrageous" and part of an unfair "plot" against him."
NYC's Metropolitan Opera sued for massive data breach
U.S. News // 1 day ago
NYC's Metropolitan Opera sued for massive data breach
May 27 (UPI) -- New York City's Metropolitan Opera, the largest opera house in the world, is facing a class action lawsuit after a data breach allegedly compromised the personal information for 45,000 employees and patrons.
Republicans reach deal with White House to raise debt ceiling, avert default
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Republicans reach deal with White House to raise debt ceiling, avert default
May 27 (UPI) -- The administration of President Joe Biden has reached a tentative deal with Republican lawmakers to raise the debt ceiling for two years and cap spending to avert default, reports said Saturday.
Parents charged after police find 7 kids living in home with caged rats, padlocked fridge
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Parents charged after police find 7 kids living in home with caged rats, padlocked fridge
May 27 (UPI) -- The parents of seven children who were found living in a home with maggots in their hair, caged rats, a padlocked fridge and other unsafe living conditions in Pennsylvania have been arrested.
Climate activists who smeared paint on case protecting Degas sculpture indicted
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Climate activists who smeared paint on case protecting Degas sculpture indicted
May 27 (UPI) -- The two climate activists who smeared paint on the case protecting one of the most famous sculptures in modern art history housed at the National Gallery of Art in April have been indicted by a grand jury.
Texas House impeaches AG Ken Paxton, removes him from office
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Texas House impeaches AG Ken Paxton, removes him from office
May 27 (UPI) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has been subject to legal scrutiny for alleged abuse of office and other scandals for nearly a decade, has been impeached and removed from office pending a state Senate trial.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea sentenced Christian toddler to life in a prison camp; regime praises Arab world
North Korea sentenced Christian toddler to life in a prison camp; regime praises Arab world
Russian leaders push for 'Soviet-style' work ethic amid Ukraine war
Russian leaders push for 'Soviet-style' work ethic amid Ukraine war
Memorial Day weekend marred by shootings across U.S.
Memorial Day weekend marred by shootings across U.S.
Erdogan wins tight race for presidency in Turkey's runoff election
Erdogan wins tight race for presidency in Turkey's runoff election
Texas AG Ken Paxton, Trump respond to 'outrageous' impeachment
Texas AG Ken Paxton, Trump respond to 'outrageous' impeachment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement