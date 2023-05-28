Advertisement
U.S. News
May 28, 2023 / 2:53 PM

NYC to house migrants in former Harlem prison after green light from governor

By Adam Schrader
New York City officials plan to house migrants at a former prison in Harlem after receiving the green light from Gov. Kathy Hochul. Photo courtesy of Google Maps
New York City officials plan to house migrants at a former prison in Harlem after receiving the green light from Gov. Kathy Hochul. Photo courtesy of Google Maps

May 28 (UPI) -- New York City officials plan to house migrants at a former prison in Harlem after receiving the green light from Gov. Kathy Hochul, reports said Sunday.

Gov. Hochul has approved the city to use the former Lincoln Correction Facility, located at the north end of Central Park in Manhattan, as a center to house about 500 migrants as they seek more appropriate housing, the New York Daily News and local broadcaster NY1 reported.

Advertisement

The Lincoln Correction Facility, which closed in 2019, opened as a minimum security prison in 1976 and was managed by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Previously, the building had been used to house recently immigrated Jewish women during World War I and then as a center for soldiers during World War II.

RELATED Customs and Border Protection agents fatally shoot man in Arizona

Hochul has also been seeking proposals for the redevelopment of the currently unused, 10,000 square-feet site. Those proposals were due last week.

"We're grateful to the state for providing this site and partnering with the city to open this space as a temporary site for asylum seekers as New York City continues to face this humanitarian crisis," a spokesman for New York Mayor Eric Adams said.

Advertisement

Adams' office confirmed to the Daily News that migrants will not be sleeping in jail cells.

RELATED Cities on guard despite end of Title 42 not producing migrant surge as expected

"The former Lincoln Correctional Facility presents a prime opportunity to transform a massive, abandoned facility into a community anchor and address critical needs like affordable housing," Hochul said in a statement in March.

"My administration will continue to think creatively and strategically about vacant and unused prisons -- including our review of the Prison Redevelopment Commission's recommendations -- to unlock our housing potential, grow economic opportunity, and move New York forward."

RELATED Honduran teen migrant dies in U.S. custody in Florida

Latest Headlines

At least 3 killed, 5 injured in New Mexico motorcycle rally shooting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
At least 3 killed, 5 injured in New Mexico motorcycle rally shooting
May 28 (UPI) -- At least three people were killed, and more were injured during a shootout at an annual Red River, N.M., motorcycle rally.
Texas AG Ken Paxton, Trump respond to 'outrageous' impeachment
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas AG Ken Paxton, Trump respond to 'outrageous' impeachment
May 28 (UPI) -- Ken Paxton, the attorney general of Texas who was impeached and suspended from office Saturday, has blasted his impeachment as "outrageous" and part of an unfair "plot" against him."
NYC's Metropolitan Opera sued for massive data breach
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
NYC's Metropolitan Opera sued for massive data breach
May 27 (UPI) -- New York City's Metropolitan Opera, the largest opera house in the world, is facing a class action lawsuit after a data breach allegedly compromised the personal information for 45,000 employees and patrons.
Republicans reach deal with White House to raise debt ceiling, avert default
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Republicans reach deal with White House to raise debt ceiling, avert default
May 27 (UPI) -- The administration of President Joe Biden has reached a tentative deal with Republican lawmakers to raise the debt ceiling for two years and cap spending to avert default, reports said Saturday.
Parents charged after police find 7 kids living in home with caged rats, padlocked fridge
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Parents charged after police find 7 kids living in home with caged rats, padlocked fridge
May 27 (UPI) -- The parents of seven children who were found living in a home with maggots in their hair, caged rats, a padlocked fridge and other unsafe living conditions in Pennsylvania have been arrested.
Climate activists who smeared paint on case protecting Degas sculpture indicted
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Climate activists who smeared paint on case protecting Degas sculpture indicted
May 27 (UPI) -- The two climate activists who smeared paint on the case protecting one of the most famous sculptures in modern art history housed at the National Gallery of Art in April have been indicted by a grand jury.
Texas House impeaches AG Ken Paxton, removes him from office
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Texas House impeaches AG Ken Paxton, removes him from office
May 27 (UPI) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has been subject to legal scrutiny for alleged abuse of office and other scandals for nearly a decade, has been impeached and removed from office pending a state Senate trial.
Native American teen sues Oklahoma school over sacred eagle plume fight
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Native American teen sues Oklahoma school over sacred eagle plume fight
May 27 (UPI) -- A Native American teen has filed a lawsuit against an Oklahoma school district after school officials tried removing her sacred eagle plume during her graduation ceremony.
Fla. deputy charged after dropped stun gun ignites fire, injures man
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Fla. deputy charged after dropped stun gun ignites fire, injures man
May 27 (UPI) -- Prosecutors have charged a Florida sheriff's deputy whose dropped stun gun ignited a fire that severely burned a man last year.
Kamala Harris becomes 1st woman to deliver West Point graduation address
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Kamala Harris becomes 1st woman to deliver West Point graduation address
May 27 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris made history Saturday when she became the first woman to deliver the graduation address for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukrainian official acknowledges attacks on Crimean Bridge, Russian Navy
Ukrainian official acknowledges attacks on Crimean Bridge, Russian Navy
Parents charged after police find 7 kids living in home with caged rats, padlocked fridge
Parents charged after police find 7 kids living in home with caged rats, padlocked fridge
Russian gunmaker Kalashnikov upgrades AK-12 design to suit Ukraine war, state media reports
Russian gunmaker Kalashnikov upgrades AK-12 design to suit Ukraine war, state media reports
Twitter withdraws from EU's disinformation code as bloc warns against hiding from liability
Twitter withdraws from EU's disinformation code as bloc warns against hiding from liability
Texas House impeaches AG Ken Paxton, removes him from office
Texas House impeaches AG Ken Paxton, removes him from office
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement