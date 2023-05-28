Memorial Day weekend marred by shootings across U.S.

Jacob David Castillo, 30, of Rio Rancho, N.M., is charged with an open count of murder related to a shooting Saturday at a motorcycle rally in Red River, N.M. At least three people were killed. Photo courtesy of the New Mexico State Police/ Facebook

In Chicago alone, at least eight people were killed and 35 others were wounded as of Sunday in multiple unrelated incidents, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

One such incident occurred about two blocks away from the home of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, where a person was found dead in what is being investigated as a homicide.

Police did not specify whether the victim had suffered a gunshot wound.

A 35-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning while sitting in a car near West Garfield Park at around 2 a.m. on Sunday. A woman who was sitting with him was also struck by gunfire and remains in critical condition.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon, ABC 7 reported.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the chest about 20 minutes later in Little Village while he was standing on the sidewalk. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At about 2: 15 a.m., a 35-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound on West Surf Street. He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Center where he was pronounced dead.

A 35-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were shot 45 minutes later while walking on the sidewalk on the South Side. Both were struck in the face. The man was killed and the woman remains in critical condition.

Elsewhere, at least three people were killed and five more were injured in a shooting at a Memorial Day motorcycle rally in Red River, N.M. on Saturday. The shooting broke out between motorcyclists at about 5 p.m.

By midnight, New Mexico State Police had ruled the scene secured and stated that there was no ongoing threat to the public.

All involved were arrested. According to Mayor Linda Calhoun, all of those involved were members of biker gangs.

In Atlanta, a 16-year-old girl was killed outside Benjamin E. Mays High School at about 2:27 a.m. on Sunday. A 16-year-old boy was also found suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition, NBC News reported. There are no suspects in custody.

A man was killed in a shooting in Washington, D.C., at one of the city's Metro stations on Sunday morning. The shooting took place at the Navy Yard station at about 11:45 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds according to Andre Wright, assistant police chief for the D.C. police.

Police are looking for a 25- to 27-year-old man described as thin with curly hair and wearing all black.

The shooting was at least the second at a D.C. train station this year and the third in about six months.

And in New York, the NYPD is investigating a shooting in Queens on Saturday that left one person dead and another injured.

According to the New York Daily News, an uncle fired off at least nine rounds -- killing his nephew and injuring his niece -- in an argument over cooking dinner.

In a separate incident in Brooklyn, another man was shot to death and a woman was wounded after a fight at a party.