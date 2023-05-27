Advertisement
U.S. News
May 27, 2023 / 4:04 PM

Watch Live: Texas House considers resolution to impeach AG Ken Paxton

By Adam Schrader
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, shown in Washington in November 2021, faced impeachment by the Texas House of Representatives on Saturday. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, shown in Washington in November 2021, faced impeachment by the Texas House of Representatives on Saturday. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has been subject to legal scrutiny for alleged abuse of office and other scandals for nearly a decade, is facing an impeachment resolution being considered by the state's Republican-led legislature on Saturday.

The Texas House of Representatives began broadcasting the legislative session around 1 p.m. local time and considerations were expected to last around four hours.

The impeachment comes after the bipartisan House General Investigative Committee filed 20 articles of impeachment against Paxton earlier this week after finding him unfit for office, the impeachment resolution shows.

The Texas House has 149 members, all of whom were present for the vote, and one vacant seat. The resolution to impeach Paxton would require a simple majority and the matter would then be sent before the state's senate for a trial.

RELATED Peruvian president impeached hours after trying to dissolve Congress

Paxton, who was first elected in 2014, was indicted shortly after taking office in 2015 on felony securities fraud charges for allegedly pushing investment into the former Texas software company Servergy -- without disclosing that he would profit from the solicited investments.

In 2016, Servergy and Paxton faced a fraud lawsuit from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for "boosting stock sales with false claims about a supposedly revolutionary computer server."

The SEC lawsuit was dismissed by a federal judge the following year and the criminal case has been delayed ever since despite efforts by Paxton's defense attorneys to dismiss the case.

RELATED Janet Yellen now says U.S. has until June 5 to avoid debt default

In 2020, Paxton was accused of corruption by four former staffers who approached the FBI and said that Paxton may have committed crimes involving Nate Paul, a wealthy donor in Austin. Earlier this year, Paxton agreed to pay a $3.3 million settlement to the four whistleblowers.

Amid those troubles, Paxton -- a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump -- petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the 2020 presidential election while claiming Texas had found evidence of significant voter fraud in four states.

The high court dismissed Paxton's petition just days later and the State Bar of Texas ultimately sued him last year after the legal regulators argued he acted unprofessionally and lied to the U.S. Supreme Court.

RELATED DeSantis promises to be 'aggressive' in considering pardons for Jan. 6 rioters, Trump

Paxton's woes have now started to cause rifts within the GOP in Texas between his Republican defenders and those in the party fed up with what they see as a lack of principles.

The attorney general on Saturday has been sharing tweets from his supporters which have called the possible impeachment resolution a "kangaroo court" and "illegal."

"Attorney General Paxton continuously and blatantly violated laws and procedures," Rep. David Spiller, a Republican who served on the investigative committee, said at Saturday's session.

"Today is a very grim and difficult day for this House and for the state of Texas."

