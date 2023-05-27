Advertisement
U.S. News
May 27, 2023 / 5:07 PM

Fla. deputy charged after dropped stun gun ignites fire, injures man

By Patrick Hilsman

May 27 (UPI) -- Prosecutors have charged a Florida sheriff's deputy whose dropped stun gun ignited a fire that severely burned a man last year.

Osceola County, Fla., Sheriff's Deputy David Crawford has been charged with a single count of culpable negligence with personal injury in connection with the Feb. 27, 2022, incident, State Attorney Monique Worrell announced Thursday.

Advertisement

Jean Barretto, 26, was injured following a pursuit that ended with an explosion at a gas station.

On the day of the incident, deputies received a call about a man riding a motorcycle who had allegedly pointed a weapon at people. Helicopter footage from the day showed motorcyclists popping wheelies and weaving through traffic.

The police encounter ended with Barretto suffering severe burns. Crawford and another deputy were also injured.

Prosecutors said deputies followed Barretto into the gas station where they confronted him at a pump. They alleged Crawford tackled Barretto while other deputies joined in an ensuing struggle, during which Crawford "recklessly deployed a taser at the victim who had become soaked in gasoline," and as a result ignited an explosion.

Advertisement

According to Worrell, the victim suffered second and third-degree burns on at least 75% of his body and is still recovering.

The charge of culpable negligence with personal injury is a first-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez recommended charges against Crawford last year.

Read More

Ex-Memphis police officer who first stopped Tyre Nichols won't be charged Ex-police officer convicted in killing unarmed Daunte Wright to be freed Monday Sixth Memphis police officer fired over Tyre Nichols beating

Latest Headlines

Texas House impeaches AG Ken Paxton, removes him from office
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Texas House impeaches AG Ken Paxton, removes him from office
May 27 (UPI) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has been subject to legal scrutiny for alleged abuse of office and other scandals for nearly a decade, has been impeached and removed from office pending a state Senate trial.
Native American teen sues Oklahoma school over sacred eagle plume fight
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Native American teen sues Oklahoma school over sacred eagle plume fight
May 27 (UPI) -- A Native American teen has filed a lawsuit against an Oklahoma school district after school officials tried removing her sacred eagle plume during her graduation ceremony.
Kamala Harris becomes 1st woman to deliver West Point graduation address
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kamala Harris becomes 1st woman to deliver West Point graduation address
May 27 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris made history Saturday when she became the first woman to deliver the graduation address for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
No debt limit deal yet but McCarthy 'hopeful' of Saturday agreement
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
No debt limit deal yet but McCarthy 'hopeful' of Saturday agreement
May 27 (UPI) -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he is hopeful of reaching a deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and avoid a catastrophic default as early as Saturday.
Family of Calif. man killed by Walgreens security guard files wrongful death suit
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Family of Calif. man killed by Walgreens security guard files wrongful death suit
May 27 (UPI) -- The family of Banko Brown, a transgender Black man who was shot dead by security guard outside a San Francisco Walgreens, has filed a wrongful death suit against the pharmacy chain and the guard involved.
Thousands rally for striking WGA workers in downtown Los Angeles
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Thousands rally for striking WGA workers in downtown Los Angeles
May 27 (UPI) -- A rally staged by several unions drew thousands to downtown Los Angeles on Friday in support of members of the Writers Guild of America, who are striking for better contracts.
Storms across High Plains may complicate Memorial Day holiday plans
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Storms across High Plains may complicate Memorial Day holiday plans
Memorial Day holiday plans by residents of the High Plains from west Texas to the Dakotas could be complicated by a storms this weekend, forecasters said Saturday.
Disney fires back against Gov. DeSantis' bid to remove judge in lawsuit
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Disney fires back against Gov. DeSantis' bid to remove judge in lawsuit
May 27 (UPI) -- The Walt Disney Company has filed a motion asking a federal court to reject a bid by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis seeking to remove the judge overseeing its lawsuit against the governor.
Ariz. governor: Predecessor misappropriated $50M meant for kindergarten
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Ariz. governor: Predecessor misappropriated $50M meant for kindergarten
May 26 (UPI) -- Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs announced that the state's former governor misappropriated $50 million in funds that had been provided by the American Rescue Plan.
Janet Yellen now says U.S. has until June 5 to avoid debt default
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Janet Yellen now says U.S. has until June 5 to avoid debt default
May 26 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sent a letter to Congress on Friday, saying that the government will now have until June 5 before it runs out of money to pay its bills rather than the June 1 deadline she had announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ariz. governor: Predecessor misappropriated $50M meant for kindergarten
Ariz. governor: Predecessor misappropriated $50M meant for kindergarten
Ukrainian official acknowledges attacks on Crimean Bridge, Russian Navy
Ukrainian official acknowledges attacks on Crimean Bridge, Russian Navy
Disney fires back against Gov. DeSantis' bid to remove judge in lawsuit
Disney fires back against Gov. DeSantis' bid to remove judge in lawsuit
Texas school district cancels graduation after only 5 students eligible to graduate
Texas school district cancels graduation after only 5 students eligible to graduate
Texas House impeaches AG Ken Paxton, removes him from office
Texas House impeaches AG Ken Paxton, removes him from office
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement