Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 26, 2023 / 12:09 AM

White House praises Minnesota for enacting paid family leave for new parents

By Adam Schrader
The administration of President Joe Biden on Thursday praised Minnesota for becoming the 12th state to enact paid family leave for new parents, after Gov. Tim Walz signed the legislation into law. File Photo courtesy of Max Pixel
The administration of President Joe Biden on Thursday praised Minnesota for becoming the 12th state to enact paid family leave for new parents, after Gov. Tim Walz signed the legislation into law. File Photo courtesy of Max Pixel

May 26 (UPI) -- The administration of President Joe Biden on Thursday praised Minnesota for becoming the 12th state to enact paid family leave for new parents, after Gov. Tim Walz signed the legislation into law.

"Universal paid family and medical leave means no Minnesotan has to make the choice between a paycheck and taking time off to care for a new baby or a sick family member," Walz said in a statement.

Advertisement

"For the sustainability of our workforce and the future of our economy, I'm proud to sign it into law."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that the move by Minnesota "will ensure that Minnesotans can take the time they need to recover from a serious illness, care for a sick family member or welcome a new child without losing a paycheck."

RELATED NYC tabloid tale of machete-wielding 'woke' professor ends in arrest

"The paid family and medical leave program will grow Minnesota's economy by helping Minnesotans stay in the workforce and boosting families' economic security," she said.

"The Biden-Harris administration continues to support national paid family and medical leave for families across the country and applauds states like Minnesota that have made significant progress in advancing comprehensive paid leave."

Advertisement

There are no federal laws that protect a right to paid family or medical leave.

RELATED DeSantis promises to be 'aggressive' in considering pardons for Jan. 6 rioters, Trump

The 11 other states to have passed paid family and medical leave are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island and Washington, along with Washington D.C.

According to the International Labor Organization, the United States lags behind more than 120 countries around the globe in providing maternity leave or paid family leave, including some conflict-torn countries such as Afghanistan and Israel.

In a 2021 report, the Kaiser Family Foundation -- a health policy research and news organization -- noted that research indicates that paid family and medical leave has been associated with improved physical and mental health for new parents, decreased infant mortality and better workers.

RELATED South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signs 6-week abortion ban

However, critics claim that paid family leave can hurt businesses with increased taxes and constitutes government overreach into the free market.

Latest Headlines

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for Capitol riot
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for Capitol riot
May 25 (UPI) -- Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was sentenced to 18 years in prison Thursday for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Missouri man accused of child sex trafficking added to FBI's 10 most wanted list
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Missouri man accused of child sex trafficking added to FBI's 10 most wanted list
May 25 (UPI) -- A 59-year-old Missouri man accused of sex trafficking a least one child was added to the FBI's infamous Ten Most Wanted Fugitive list Thursday, as federal authorities plead for the public's help to bring him to justice.
Navy report: inadequate oversight, other risks at deadly SEALs training program
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Navy report: inadequate oversight, other risks at deadly SEALs training program
May 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy has released a report that details inadequate oversight and other risks at the deadly training program for the Navy SEALs.
U.S. developing F-16 training program with allies for Ukraine, Austin says
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. developing F-16 training program with allies for Ukraine, Austin says
May 25 (UPI) -- The United States is developing a program with its allies in Europe to train Ukraine's military in flying F-16 fighter jets, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday.
NYC tabloid tale of machete-wielding 'woke' professor ends in arrest
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NYC tabloid tale of machete-wielding 'woke' professor ends in arrest
May 25 (UPI) -- An artist has been arrested after she allegedly threatened a New York Post tabloid reporter with a machete as he went to try to interview her at her home.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signs 6-week abortion ban
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signs 6-week abortion ban
May 25 (UPI) -- South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a new abortion ban law on Thursday, criminalizing abortions after an ultrasound can detect any cardiac activity, which is typically six weeks into a pregnancy.
Veterans Affairs signs new bargaining agreement with nurses union
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Veterans Affairs signs new bargaining agreement with nurses union
May 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on Thursday announced that it had signed a collective bargaining agreement with the National Nurses United union.
Louisiana teen jumps overboard in Bahamas on dare, goes missing
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Louisiana teen jumps overboard in Bahamas on dare, goes missing
May 25 (UPI) -- A Louisiana high school graduate who went to a resort in the Bahamas to celebrate with friends is missing after he was dared to jump overboard on a "sunset cruise" excursion.
Supreme Court says county can't keep more than owed from foreclosure sale
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Supreme Court says county can't keep more than owed from foreclosure sale
May 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court Thursday sided with a Minnesota woman, ruling a local municipality is not entitled to keep the profits beyond what was owed following a tax foreclosure sale.
DeSantis promises to be 'aggressive' in considering pardons for Jan. 6 rioters, Trump
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
DeSantis promises to be 'aggressive' in considering pardons for Jan. 6 rioters, Trump
May 25 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has promised to pardon former President Donald Trump and his supporters convicted for rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, if he is elected to the high office.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Louisiana teen jumps overboard in Bahamas on dare, goes missing
Louisiana teen jumps overboard in Bahamas on dare, goes missing
House Republicans vote to end Biden's student debt relief efforts
House Republicans vote to end Biden's student debt relief efforts
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs sweeping election bill; NAACP, LWVF sue
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs sweeping election bill; NAACP, LWVF sue
Morningstar, Fitch issue warnings over U.S. debt ceiling
Morningstar, Fitch issue warnings over U.S. debt ceiling
U.S., South Korea hold largest-ever live-fire drill near DMZ
U.S., South Korea hold largest-ever live-fire drill near DMZ
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement