NYC bans weight discrimination in hiring, housing, public accommodations

May 26 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed into law Friday a ban on weight discrimination. It will be added to bans on other forms of discrimination in hiring, housing and access to public accommodations. "No one should ever be discriminated against based on their height and weight. We all deserve the same access to employment, housing, and public accommodations, regardless of our appearance," Adams said in a statement. Advertisement

The new law includes an exemption for employers who need to consider weight and height where required by federal, state or local laws.

New York City's Human Rights Commission Chair Annabel Palma said in a statement, "Most forms of appearance-based discrimination have persisted unchecked. The New York City Human Rights Law now makes clear that no one should be denied an opportunity based on height or weight in employment, housing, and public accommodations."

The law was introduced by City Council member Shaun Abreau, who said that size discrimination is a social justice issue and a public health threat because "millions are taught to hate their bodies."

Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union president Stuart Applebaum said he supports the new law because his union wants to end all forms of discrimination in the workplace.

"This law will change countless workers' lives for the better," Appelbaum said in a statement.

"As a union that represents thousands of workers in the fashion retail industry, we are acutely aware of how size discrimination impacts workers' job opportunities, as well as their earning potential and career advancement opportunities. Workers come in all shapes and sizes, and that is a good thing."

Some businesses and Republican leaders expressed concern about the new anti-discrimination law.

Kathryn S. Wylde, president of business advocacy group Partnership for New York City, said it might be an onerous mandate for companies and a burden on regulators and courts.

Michigan has banned discrimination based on weight since 1976. Washington State also bans it, while New Jersey and Massachusetts are considering it.