2 killed in second fatal plane crash at Palm Beach airport this year

May 26 (UPI) -- Two people are dead after a small plane crashed near Palm Beach County Park Airport in Lantana, Fla., Friday.

Deputies of the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office discovered two bodies when they responded to the crash at about 11:30 a.m. Friday.

"At around 11:19 a.m., our deputies arrived at a heartbreaking scene at Lantana Airport -- a plane crash had claimed two lives," the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office tweeted Friday.

"The Violent Crimes Division detectives, FAA and NTSB have been informed. We extend our deepest condolences to the families affected as we continue to investigate, we'll share further details when possible," the office said.

According to the Federal Aviation Authority, the crash involved a single-engine Cessna 172 aircraft. In March, two people were killed at Palm Beach County Park Airport in a separate crash involving a Diamond DA40 aircraft.

The sheriff's office identified the victims of March's crash as Michael Marshall Jr., 34, and John Holland IV, 43.

The victims of Friday's crash have yet to be identified by authorities.