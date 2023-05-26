3 found guilty in death of man killed in Indianapolis during George Floyd protests

May 26 (UPI) -- Three suspects connected with the death of an Indianapolis man shot and killed downtown during riots there in the midst of 2020 protests over the death of George Floyd were found guilty Thursday night.

Alijah Jones, Nakeyah Shields and Marcus Anderson were caught on video near Beatty's apartment building on May 30, 2020, and came upon Beaty while he was checking on the safety of his neighbors.

An investigation by Indianapolis Metro Police was probing the three, along with Dorian Murrell, for possible armed robberies during the riots. Murrell was shot and killed on the same night Beaty was killed, authorities said.

"Today we are thankful for this verdict and grateful to the Beaty family for the dignity, grace, and patience they have continuously displayed throughout this difficult process," Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. "Chris tragically lost his life while caring for others and his city. His death was felt by many throughout Indianapolis, Bloomington and beyond."

Beaty was a local high school football star who went on to play at Indiana University in nearby Bloomington. Authorities found him dead in the alley near his building.

Jones was found guilty of murder and eight other counts of armed robbery that authorities tracked on surveillance videos. The jury found Shields guilty of murder and seven counts of armed robberies. Anderson was found guilty of two counts of murder and eight counts of armed robbery. They will be arraigned on June 21