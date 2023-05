Tallahassee, Fla., police shot and killed a woman they say opened fire on them with a rifle Thursday night in Tom Brown Park. Pictured are police at the park, which was closed overnight after the shooting. Photo courtesy of Tallahassee Police Facebook

May 26 (UPI) -- Tallahassee, Fla., police Friday identified the woman who allegedly ambushed police and was killed as 25-year-old Asia Fitzgerald. A police statement said they made a traffic stop last night and a man, Durrell Lee, fled from the vehicle. According to police, as Lee was taken into custody on drug charges, a woman was in the vicinity, but left. Advertisement

Police said she returned and, "As officers began releasing the man from custody, the woman re-emerged and began firing a rifle at officers. In fear for their lives, multiple officers and one deputy fired back at the woman, who sustained injuries."

Police said the woman was given aid on the scene, but died at a local hospital. An investigation into the circumstances leading up to the shooting is underway.

Police described the shooting as an ambush. No officers were hurt.

During a press conference Friday, Tallahassee Deputy Police Chief Jason Laursen said, "From what I've seen on the body-cam footage, it was very harrowing for the officers."

According to police seven TPD officers and a deputy all returned fire at the woman.

According to Laursen, the video body-cam footage of the shooting will be released at some point following a consultation with the state attorney.

