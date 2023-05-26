Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 26, 2023 / 2:10 PM

South Carolina judge puts hold on new 6-week abortion ban until judicial review

By Doug Cunningham
A South Carolina judge Friday stopped a new state law banning abortions after 6 weeks until the state supreme court can review it. Gov. Henry McMaster (pictured, 2017) said he hopes the Supreme Court will take up the matter right away. File Photo by Stephen B. Morton/EPA-EFE
A South Carolina judge Friday stopped a new state law banning abortions after 6 weeks until the state supreme court can review it. Gov. Henry McMaster (pictured, 2017) said he hopes the Supreme Court will take up the matter right away. File Photo by Stephen B. Morton/EPA-EFE

May 26 (UPI) -- A South Carolina Circuit Court Judge has paused the state's new six-week abortion ban until it is reviewed by the state's high court.

Judge Clifton Newman's ruling came just a day after South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed the bill, passed by the GOP-controlled legislature, into law.

Advertisement

He found the new law similar enough to the one earlier struck down by South Carolina's supreme court, saying from the bench, "The status quo should be maintained."

Gov. McMaster wrote on Twitter, "We will continue fighting to protect the lives of the unborn in South Carolina and the constitutional law that protects them. I hope that the Supreme Court will take this matter up without delay."

RELATED South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signs 6-week abortion ban

The state's supreme court struck down an earlier version of the six-week abortion ban in January, ruling that one unconstitutional.

The new law drastically changed the existing 22-week period in which women could seek legal abortions.

The new abortion ban headed for review to the state Supreme Court threatens doctors with up to two years in prison and $10,000 in fines for violating it.

Advertisement

It makes exceptions for rape, incest and threats to the mother's life.

The abortion battle in South Carolina comes as seventeen states have put abortion bans as early as 20 weeks into place.

North Carolina's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a 12-week abortion ban May 17.

RELATED South Carolina's high court blocks state's six-week abortion ban

Republicans are using the control they have in state legislatures to push abortion bans into place since Roe versus Wade federal abortion rights were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court Dobbs decision.

Read More

South Carolina's 6-week abortion ban ruled unconstitutional

Latest Headlines

Oath Keepers militia member sentenced to more than 8 years for Jan. 6 riot
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Oath Keepers militia member sentenced to more than 8 years for Jan. 6 riot
May 26 (UPI) -- Jessica Watkins, a member of the Oath Keepers militia, was sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison Friday for her role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots that resulted in the breach of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington DC.
Blinken to discuss NATO membership for Sweden Monday
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Blinken to discuss NATO membership for Sweden Monday
May 26 (UPI) -- Beginning on Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Sweden, Norway and Finland to discuss national security cooperation and NATO membership for Sweden.
Tallahassee police identify woman killed after she allegedly ambushed officers
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Tallahassee police identify woman killed after she allegedly ambushed officers
May 26 (UPI) -- Tallahassee, Fla., police Friday identified the woman who allegedly ambushed police and was killed as 25-year-old Asia Fitzgerald.
3 found guilty in death of man killed in Indianapolis during George Floyd protests
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
3 found guilty in death of man killed in Indianapolis during George Floyd protests
May 26 (UPI) -- Three suspects connected with the death of an Indianapolis man shot and killed downtown during riots there in the midst of protests over the death of George Floyd were found guilty Thursday night.
After Ron DeSantis technical debacle on Twitter, lead engineer quits
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
After Ron DeSantis technical debacle on Twitter, lead engineer quits
May 26 (UPI) -- Twitter's Chief Engineer announced that he is leaving the company Thursday, one day after Ron Desantis' disastrous campaign launch on the Twitter spaces platform.
Former ice cream truck driver gets life in prison in Fla. double-murder revenge case
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former ice cream truck driver gets life in prison in Fla. double-murder revenge case
May 26 (UPI) -- A former ice cream truck driver in Florida was sentenced to life in prison Friday, more than 12 years after he shot two people to death and injured four others.
Consumers are increasingly pessimistic, University of Michigan finds
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Consumers are increasingly pessimistic, University of Michigan finds
May 26 (UPI) -- The outlook on the U.S. economy from consumers "plummeted" amid uncertainty over the path of inflation, the University of Michigan's survey showed.
U.S. debt talks close to resolution, but expect a tense weekend of negotiations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. debt talks close to resolution, but expect a tense weekend of negotiations
May 26 (UPI) -- Congressional leaders could vote as early as Tuesday on increasing the debt limit as negotiators seemed to move closer to a deal just days before the so-called X date, when the government runs out of money.
NYC bans weight discrimination in hiring, housing, public accommodations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NYC bans weight discrimination in hiring, housing, public accommodations
May 26 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed into law Friday a ban on weight discrimination. It will be added to bans on other forms of discrimination in hiring, housing and access to public accommodations.
Ford, Tesla agree to give Ford EVs access to Tesla superchargers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ford, Tesla agree to give Ford EVs access to Tesla superchargers
May 26 (UPI) -- Ford and Tesla have agreed to a deal giving Ford owners access to Tesla chargers starting early next year. The agreement between the automotive rivals integrates Ford EVs with Tesla charging technology.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Louisiana teen jumps overboard in Bahamas on dare, goes missing
Louisiana teen jumps overboard in Bahamas on dare, goes missing
Missouri man accused of child sex trafficking added to FBI's 10 most wanted list
Missouri man accused of child sex trafficking added to FBI's 10 most wanted list
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for Capitol riot
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for Capitol riot
U.S., South Korea hold largest-ever live-fire drill near DMZ
U.S., South Korea hold largest-ever live-fire drill near DMZ
Man arrested for opening Asiana plane door mid-flight in South Korea
Man arrested for opening Asiana plane door mid-flight in South Korea
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement