Louisiana teen jumps overboard in Bahamas on dare, goes missing

May 25 (UPI) -- A Louisiana high school graduate who went to a resort in the Bahamas to celebrate with friends is missing after he was dared to jump overboard on a "sunset cruise" excursion.

Cameron Robbins, 18, was dared by others on the boat to jump into the water, according to witnesses who spoke to WAFB. Video footage referenced by WAFB allegedly showed the teen struggling in the water.

Robbins, a graduate of the University Laboratory School in Baton Rouge, was with fellow U-High students, as well as students from several other high schools, a parent told WAFB.

His disappearance was confirmed by Louisiana State University, which operates the high school, in a statement to NBC News.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force are searching for the missing teen, according to a news release.

"Cameron is a kid who is truly loved by his teammates, teachers, and fellow classmates. He is a fierce competitor on the baseball field. He is a hard worker both on and off of the playing field," Justin Morgan, the baseball coach at U-High said in a statement.

"Our school community is struggling right now but hoping for the very best. Our thoughts and prayers have been and will remain with the Robbins family during this difficult time."