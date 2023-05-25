Judge: Parents of Nashville school shooting victims can argue against release of journals

Judge I’Ashea L. Myles of the Chancery Court in Davidson County ruled parents had “a sufficient personal stake” in pursuit of keeping Audrey Hale's writings sealed from public view after the former student shot and killed six people on March 27 before officers shot her dead. Photo by Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

May 25 (UPI) -- The parents of victims in the March Nashville school shooting will be allowed to make legal arguments against the release of journals and other materials written by the assailant in the years before she killed six people, a judge has ruled. About 100 families, including the parents of the three slain 9-year-olds and most of their surviving classmates, asked to be part of the case earlier this week to prevent publication of hundreds of pages of handwritten musings by the shooter after the media, gun-rights groups and other interests sued for their release. Advertisement

Covenant School, where three children and three adults were gunned down on March 27, and the adjoining Covenant Presbyterian Church led the effort on behalf of parents to join the case.

Judge I'Ashea L. Myles of the Chancery Court in Davidson County ruled both entities had "a sufficient personal stake" in pursuit of keeping Audrey Hale's writings sealed from public view after the former student was shot dead by officers who stormed the school, ending the siege within minutes.

Myles set a hearing schedule for lawyers to continue arguments over the matter and issued a separate ruling to suppress the evidence as the investigation was still playing out.

She also acknowledged that the journals and other materials would likely not have been subject to open records laws because they were written at private institutions.

The ruling was a major victory for the parents, who stood in a "unique position stepping into the shoes of their minor children" -- who as victims of a crime needed adults to speak for them in court.

The case, however, has raised deeper constitutional questions as the First Amendment rights collided with the pain and suffering of victims, while the judge also weighed the possibility that the reflections of a mass shooter could inspire a similar attack.

For now, the ruling empowers the victims and survivors to have a voice in the proceedings after lawyers questioned whether parents had the legal standing to intervene in the case.

Several parents involved in the case have chosen to remain anonymous over fear of reprisal, while others said they were prepared to offer testimony and written statements.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to enter this case on behalf of our children and loved ones," said a statement from Brent Leatherwood, who was the only Covenant School parent to attend the hearing on Monday. "Our intention is to safeguard our families and do all we can to prevent this horror from spreading to any other community."

Citing the ongoing investigation, Nashville police officials have disregarded many public records requests related to the shooting, but did submit a redacted version of Hale's writings to the judge. The materials have only been gleaned otherwise by a small number of Nashville attorneys and FBI agents.