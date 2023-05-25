Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 25, 2023 / 10:56 AM

Morningstar, Fitch issue warnings over U.S. debt ceiling

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/3
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said it's not his fault that Democrats are holding fast to their issues over the debt ceiling. Ratings agencies Morngingstar and Fitch both pointed to hyper-partisanship when assessing the pristine credit rating for the United States. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said it's not his fault that Democrats are holding fast to their issues over the debt ceiling. Ratings agencies Morngingstar and Fitch both pointed to hyper-partisanship when assessing the pristine credit rating for the United States. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- The credit-rating division of Morningstar said Thursday that the U.S. economy might be at risk of losing its pristine rating even if negotiations over the debt ceiling yield progress over the coming days.

DBRS Morningstar said it still expects Congress to resolve the issue before the government runs out of money on the so-called X-date of June 1, though the risk of inaction is real. Any missed payment would be considered a default, which could have dire ramifications on the global economy given the importance of the U.S. dollar and the influence of U.S. trade.

Advertisement

"Even if Congress ends up increasing the debt ceiling prior to the X-date, the prospect of repeated debt ceiling standoffs in a polarized political environment may lead DBRS Morningstar to judge that U.S. credit risk has increased to a level that is no longer consistent with a AAA rating," it said.

The warning came after ratings agency Fitch on Wednesday pointed to extreme partisanship as a likely threat to the standing of the U.S. economy, placing it on a "Rating Watch Negative."

RELATED Sen. Bernie Sanders urges Joe Biden to use 14th Amendment on debt limit

"The Rating Watch Negative reflects increased political partisanship that is hindering reaching a resolution to raise or suspend the debt limit despite the fast-approaching X date," it said. "The brinkmanship over the debt ceiling, failure of the U.S. authorities to meaningfully tackle medium-term fiscal challenges that will lead to rising budget deficits and a growing debt burden signal downside risks to U.S. creditworthiness."

Advertisement

House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., told reporters on Wednesday that all 213 Democratic lawmakers in the lower chamber of Congress have now pledged their support for a discharge petition, which would allow lawmakers to bypass leadership and raise the debt ceiling.

However, the parliamentary procedure still needs five House Republican votes to pass the 435-seat chamber.

RELATED Biden, McCarthy end 'productive' debt limit meeting with no deal

"We're five signatures away," said Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., chairman of the House Democratic Caucus. "So for our Republican colleagues who give interviews and go back home and talk about how they want to work together, and talk about how they're not extreme like Marjorie Taylor Greene, and how she doesn't speak for them -- this is their opportunity."

While House Democrats want a clean debt ceiling increase, Republicans have proposed a $1.5 trillion debt limit hike with federal spending cuts of approximately $4.8 trillion over the next decade.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said the issue was not his, however.

RELATED Biden optimistic on debt ceiling despite failed round of negotiations

"We are not going to default. We are going to solve this problem," he said. "But let's be honest about this, we have to spend less than we spent last year. It is not my fault that the Democrats cannot give up on their spending."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

2020 U.S. Census data shows median age rising, fewer children
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
2020 U.S. Census data shows median age rising, fewer children
May 25 (UPI) -- America's population in 2020 was older with fewer children under 5 than in 2010 or 2000, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. One in six people were 65 or over with median age at 38.8 years.
Biden calls for police reform on third anniversary of George Floyd killing
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Biden calls for police reform on third anniversary of George Floyd killing
May 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden issued a statement Thursday to mark the third anniversary of George Floyd's police custody death, calling on Congress to enact comprehensive police reforms while vowing to fight for accountability.
IG Report: U.S. Park Police used excessive force against Australian journalists
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
IG Report: U.S. Park Police used excessive force against Australian journalists
May 25 (UPI) -- The Department of Interior Inspector General has found that U.S. Park Police used excessive force against two Australian journalists as protesters were dispersed in Washington D.C.'s Lafayette Park on June 1, 2020.
House Republicans vote to end Biden's student debt relief efforts
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House Republicans vote to end Biden's student debt relief efforts
May 25 (UPI) -- House Republicans took a step to end President Joe Biden's effort to cancel student debt by voting along party lines to end his relief program that dates back to the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Judge: Parents of Nashville school shooting victims can argue against release of journals
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge: Parents of Nashville school shooting victims can argue against release of journals
May 25 (UPI) -- Parents of Nashville school shooting victims will be allowed to make legal arguments against the release of journals and other materials written by the shooter before she killed six people, a judge has ruled.
3 ex-Jackson police officers charged with homicide over death of Black man
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
3 ex-Jackson police officers charged with homicide over death of Black man
May 25 (UPI) -- Three former Jackson police officers have been indicted for homicide over the New Year's Eve death of a 41-year-old Black man in their custody.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs sweeping election bill; NAACP, LWVF sue
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs sweeping election bill; NAACP, LWVF sue
May 25 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed into law an omnibus election bill that attracted litigation from organizations who accuse the legislation of being voter suppression.
DHS warns of violence targeting gov't, minority communities ahead of 2024 election
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
DHS warns of violence targeting gov't, minority communities ahead of 2024 election
May 25 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security is warning the public of the threat of terrorism in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election and as legislatures and the judiciary make decisions on sociopolitical issues.
Biden calls for tougher gun laws at one-year anniversary ceremony of Uvalde shooting
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden calls for tougher gun laws at one-year anniversary ceremony of Uvalde shooting
May 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called for tougher gun laws Wednesday as he and First Lady Jill Biden hosted a ceremony at the White House, marking the one-year anniversary of the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Ron DeSantis enters presidential race on record of incendiary policies, anti-'wokeness'
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Ron DeSantis enters presidential race on record of incendiary policies, anti-'wokeness'
May 24 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis entered the 2024 race for president on Wednesday on the heels of a legislative session that brought a new level of conservatism to his record.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Norway issues warning to avoid 'spy' whale spotted near Oslo
Norway issues warning to avoid 'spy' whale spotted near Oslo
Sen. Bernie Sanders urges Joe Biden to use 14th Amendment on debt limit
Sen. Bernie Sanders urges Joe Biden to use 14th Amendment on debt limit
Australian police officer charged in stun gun death of 95-year-old woman
Australian police officer charged in stun gun death of 95-year-old woman
'The Hill We Climb' poet 'gutted' by request to remove book from Florida library
'The Hill We Climb' poet 'gutted' by request to remove book from Florida library
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs sweeping election bill; NAACP, LWVF sue
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs sweeping election bill; NAACP, LWVF sue
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement