Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 25, 2023 / 2:57 PM / Updated at 4:18 PM

U.S. unveils new strategy to counter growing anti-Semitism in America

By Doug Cunningham
Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff said Thursday that anti-Semitism divides Americans and threatens democracy. The Biden administration launched the first-ever National Anti-Semitism Strategy on Thursday. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff said Thursday that anti-Semitism divides Americans and threatens democracy. The Biden administration launched the first-ever National Anti-Semitism Strategy on Thursday. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- The Biden administration Thursday released the first U.S. National Strategy to Counter Anti-Semitism.

The White House said it entails more than a hundred actions to raise awareness, protect Jewish communities and reverse the normalization of anti-Semitism.

Advertisement

Anti-Semitic violence has spiked in recent years, hitting a record high in 2021, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The White House said that, according to the FBI, American Jews are the victims of 63% of reported religiously motivated hate crimes while representing just 2.4% of the U.S. population.

RELATED LAPD arrests suspect accused of shooting 2 Jewish men leaving places of worship

"President Biden decided to run for president after what we all saw in Charlottesville in 2017, when neo-Nazis marched from the shadows, spewing the same anti-Semitic bile that was heard in Europe in the 1930s," the White House said in a statement. "That is why he has prioritized action to counter anti-Semitism and hate of all kinds."

In a speech launching the new strategy, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff said, "As the first Jewish spouse of a United States president or vice president, let me say this: We cannot stay silent. I will not remain silent. I will not stand idly by and allow anti-Semitism to poison our society."

Advertisement

Emhoff said that, at its core, anti-Semitism divides Americans, erodes trust in government and threatens democracy.

RELATED Synagogue undamaged after Molotov cocktail hurled at temple in New Jersey

"No one should live in fear because of who they are," he said.

To implement the national strategy, the White House said a "whole-of-society plan" will be used with inputs from more than 1,000 stakeholders from every sector of American society.

In 2024, the U.S. Holocaust Museum will launch the first-ever U.S.-based Holocaust education research center.

RELATED Second gentleman Doug Emhoff to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day in Poland

The Department of Homeland Security will conduct a series of workshops on countering anti-Semitic and other hate-motivated violence. The Justice Department will engage with community-based groups throughout the country on the issue, and the FBI will conduct an annual threat assessment along with the National Counterterrorism Center.

Also, efforts will be made by the Education Department to counter anti-Semitism in schools as it launches an awareness campaign this year.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency also has developed a guide to protecting places of worship against targeted violence.

In 2022, President Joe Biden created an anti-Semitism task force to help coordinate government efforts amid a surge of violence and related rhetoric nationwide.

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court weakens federal wetlands protection under Clean Water Act
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Supreme Court weakens federal wetlands protection under Clean Water Act
May 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court Thursday significantly restricted the powers of the Environmental Protection agency to regulate and protect United States waters in wetlands under the Clean Water Act of 1972.
NOAA predicts 'near-normal' hurricane season, with 12-17 named storms
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
NOAA predicts 'near-normal' hurricane season, with 12-17 named storms
May 25 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says 2023 is likely to be a "near-normal" hurricane season.
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for Capitol riot
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for Capitol riot
May 25 (UPI) -- Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was sentenced to 18 years in prison Thursday for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Debt ceiling talks continue as deadline, congressional recess approach
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Debt ceiling talks continue as deadline, congressional recess approach
May 25 (UPI) -- With a June 1 deadline looming to avoid U.S. economic default, debt ceiling talks are progressing, according to Republican congressional leaders. The House is headed for recess with no debt ceiling deal.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signs 6-week abortion ban
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signs 6-week abortion ban
May 25 (UPI) -- South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a new abortion ban law on Thursday, criminalizing abortions after an ultrasound can detect any cardiac activity, which is typically six weeks into a pregnancy.
Poll: Most Californians think Sen. Feinstein 'no longer fit' for office after illness
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Poll: Most Californians think Sen. Feinstein 'no longer fit' for office after illness
May 25 (UPI) -- A majority of California residents believe that Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., is no longer fit to serve due to health concerns, new poll data reveals.
Gen. C.Q. Brown slated to be next Joint Chiefs chair, first Black chairman in 30 years
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gen. C.Q. Brown slated to be next Joint Chiefs chair, first Black chairman in 30 years
May 25 (UPI) -- Gen. C.Q. Brown, the Air Force's top officer, is set to be nominated on Thursday as the next Joint Chiefs chair, making him the first black chairman in 30 years.
FDA approves Pfizer's Paxlovid for COVID-19 treatment
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FDA approves Pfizer's Paxlovid for COVID-19 treatment
May 25 (UPI) -- Pfizer's Paxlovid became the fourth drug and the first pill to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat those suffering from mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults, according to the agency on Thursday.
Chip-maker Nvidia nearing $1 trillion market cap
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Chip-maker Nvidia nearing $1 trillion market cap
May 25 (UPI) -- Chip-maker Nvidia was marching toward a trillion-dollar market cap Thursday amid a sea change in computing technology.
2020 U.S. Census data shows median age rising, fewer children
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
2020 U.S. Census data shows median age rising, fewer children
May 25 (UPI) -- America's population in 2020 was older with fewer children under 5 than in 2010 or 2000, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. One in six people were 65 or over with median age at 38.8 years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Norway issues warning to avoid 'spy' whale spotted near Oslo
Norway issues warning to avoid 'spy' whale spotted near Oslo
Sen. Bernie Sanders urges Joe Biden to use 14th Amendment on debt limit
Sen. Bernie Sanders urges Joe Biden to use 14th Amendment on debt limit
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs sweeping election bill; NAACP, LWVF sue
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs sweeping election bill; NAACP, LWVF sue
House Republicans vote to end Biden's student debt relief efforts
House Republicans vote to end Biden's student debt relief efforts
Morningstar, Fitch issue warnings over U.S. debt ceiling
Morningstar, Fitch issue warnings over U.S. debt ceiling
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement