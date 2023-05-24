DeSantis campaign launch on Twitter marks new stage in 2024 presidential race

1/2

Twitter chair Elon Musk will interview Ron DeSantis live on Wednesday as the Florida governor announces that he will run for president. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Twitter owner Elon Musk will interview Ron DeSantis live on Wednesday as the Florida governor announces that he will run for president. During the social-media event, Musk will ask DeSantis "unscripted" questions. It will be live-streamed on Twitter Spaces, a feature that supports live audio interviews on iOS, Android and web browsers. A Twitter account is required to listen to the 6 p.m. EDT event. Advertisement

"It will be the first time that something like this is happening on social media, with real-time questions and answers," Musk told the Wall Street Journal.

According to Twitter, Spaces are open to anyone, even if they do not follow the host. A link to the Space will be posted on the site, likely shared by Musk. The host is capable of allowing viewers to speak with their permission, though Musk has not indicated whether this will happen during the interview with DeSantis.

Earlier in the day, DeSantis filed his candidacy with the Federal Election Commission, listing Team DeSantis 2024 as an affiliated organization.

Musk and DeSantis have echoed similar "anti-woke" rhetoric that has become more common from both in recent months. In one of the latest campaign ads from "Never Back Down," an organization supporting the governor's candidacy, DeSantis said, "Florida is where woke goes to die."

Advertisement

DeSantis faces the challenge of differentiating himself from other Republican candidates who have pushed similar campaign rhetoric, namely former President Donald Trump.

DeSantis' announcement sets up a long-awaited showdown with the former president as both seek their party's endorsement.

DeSantis initially stayed clear from trading barbs with Trump. Trump, on the other hand, already has taken aim at DeSantis in recent weeks, saying DeSantis would not have been elected governor were it not for his endorsement.

DeSantis' decision to announce his candidacy on social media follows Trump's playbook. Trump famously used social media to his advantage while campaigning, seemingly testing public engagement with various policy ideas.

RELATED Newest travel advisory on Florida warns of risks faced by LGBTQ community

Tech investor, author and ardent conservative David Sacks will serve as moderator. Sacks has been an outspoken critic of the U.S. support of Ukraine and mainstream media portrayals of Russia's shortcomings in its invasion.

Musk has spoken in favor of DeSantis' policies, saying last year that he would support the governor if he made a bid for the presidency. During an event earlier in the week, Musk reportedly said he would not be endorsing DeSantis immediately.

Since his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, Musk has more frequently echoed Republican talking points and chided liberal viewpoints. In December, Musk suspended multiple journalists who had been critical of him in the past, accusing them of violating the platform's policy on doxxing.