Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 24, 2023 / 2:02 AM

New Jersey man sentenced to 12 years for scouting U.S. landmarks for terror attacks

By Sheri Walsh
A New Jersey man, who scouted the Statue of Liberty and other U.S. landmarks for terror attacks by Hezbollah, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A New Jersey man, who scouted the Statue of Liberty and other U.S. landmarks for terror attacks by Hezbollah, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man, who scouted U.S. landmarks for terror attacks and received military-type training from Hezbollah, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Alexei Saab, 46, who also goes by the names of Ali Hassan Saab and Alex Saab, was sentenced for his role with Hezbollah, as well as marriage fraud and making false statements, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. Saab, who was convicted in May of 2022, will also be required to serve three years of supervised release, following his prison term.

Advertisement

According to court documents, Saab joined Hezbollah in 1996 and received his first Hezbollah military-type training in 1999. Hezbollah, which is a Lebanon-based Shia Islamic organization with terrorist components, trained Saab on the use of firearms, including an AK-47, an M16 rifle, a pistol and grenades.

In 2000, Saab received extensive training in the Islamic Jihad Organization's tradecraft, weapons and military tactic, which included how to detonate bombs and other explosive devices, before moving to the United States, court documents said. Before he was arrested in 2019, the FBI determined through interviews that Saab was able to diagram multiple improvised explosive devices, which would work if constructed.

Advertisement

Authorities said Saab obtained his U.S. citizenship in 2008 after falsely claiming he had never been a member of a terrorist organization.

While living in the United States, Saab worked as a software engineer and remained an IJO operative. He continued to receive military training in Lebanon, according to court documents, while completing operations that included taking photos and exposing structural weaknesses for dozens of locations in New York City including the Statue of Liberty, Times Square and the Empire State Building, as well as local airports, tunnels and bridges in Boston and Washington, D.C.

Court documents show Saab was ordered by Hezbollah to open a front company to obtain fertilizer for explosives. He is also accused of conducting surveillance in Istanbul and Turkey.

RELATED U.S. charges blacklisted Lebanese art dealer with evading sanctions

In 2012, Saab received $20,000 for entering into a fraudulent marriage to help a woman apply for her U.S. citizenship, court documents said. Under penalty of perjury, Saab falsely told authorities that the marriage was not to facilitate her immigration.

During his sentencing this week, the judge acknowledged Saab's time at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, since being arrested and charged in 2019, and reduced his sentence from the recommended 15 years.

Advertisement

RELATED Prosecutors: N.J. man scouted NYC locations for terror attacks

Read More

IDF says it intercepted 25 of 34 rockets launched from Lebanon

Latest Headlines

More than 150 groups urge Congress to reject the HALT Fentanyl Act
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
More than 150 groups urge Congress to reject the HALT Fentanyl Act
May 24 (UPI) -- Public health, criminal justice reform and civil rights groups are urging Congress to reject the HALT Fentanyl Act, which they say is "yet another iteration of the drug war's ineffective and punitive strategies."
Virgin Orbit shuts down, liquidates assets in bankruptcy auction
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Virgin Orbit shuts down, liquidates assets in bankruptcy auction
May 23 (UPI) -- Bankrupt satellite launcher Virgin Orbit has officially shut down after selling off its assets to three winning bidders at auction, the company confirmed Tuesday.
Catholic Church in Illinois underreported child sex abuse, report finds
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Catholic Church in Illinois underreported child sex abuse, report finds
May 23 (UPI) -- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released the "Report on Catholic Clergy Child Sex Abuse in Illinois," which names hundreds of Catholic priests who are accused of sexually abusing thousands of children.
Driver charged with crashing box truck near White House
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Driver charged with crashing box truck near White House
May 22 (UPI) -- The Secret Service said it has detained the driver of a box truck that crashed into security barricades near the White House on Monday night in Washington.
Kevin McCarthy tells Republicans both sides still divided in debt limit talks
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Kevin McCarthy tells Republicans both sides still divided in debt limit talks
May 23 (UPI) -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told Republicans in a closed meeting on Tuesday he is "nowhere near" a debt limit deal with President Joe Biden, as GOP leaders question the default deadline.
Newest travel advisory on Florida warns of risks faced by LGBTQ community
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Newest travel advisory on Florida warns of risks faced by LGBTQ community
May 23 (UPI) -- More advocacy groups have joined the NAACP in warning marginalized people about traveling to Florida following what the Human Rights Campaign called the state's "most anti-LGBTQ legislative session in history."
Pair of representatives introduce bipartisan immigration reform bill
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Pair of representatives introduce bipartisan immigration reform bill
May 23 (UPI) -- A bipartisan pair of representatives introduced Tuesday an immigration bill they said would address border security and create legal status for undocumented immigrants.
Homeland Security to issue body camera guidelines for multiple departments
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Homeland Security to issue body camera guidelines for multiple departments
May 23 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday that it is establishing rules for the use of body cameras.
Judge warns Donald Trump, schedules New York hush-money trial for March 2024
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Judge warns Donald Trump, schedules New York hush-money trial for March 2024
May 23 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump appeared remotely Tuesday in a New York City courtroom, where a judge warned him about sharing evidence related to his 34-count criminal indictment and set a trial date for March 25, 2024.
Suspect arrested in traffic-stop shooting death of Kentucky deputy
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Suspect arrested in traffic-stop shooting death of Kentucky deputy
May 23 (UPI) -- Kentucky authorities took a 45-year-old man into custody on Tuesday after allegedly killing a sheriff deputy during a traffic stop Monday evening and shooting a second person, law enforcement officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX seeks to join FAA in environmental lawsuit over Texas rocket launches
SpaceX seeks to join FAA in environmental lawsuit over Texas rocket launches
Judge warns Donald Trump, schedules New York hush-money trial for March 2024
Judge warns Donald Trump, schedules New York hush-money trial for March 2024
Arizona court again rejects Kari Lake's legal challenge to election loss
Arizona court again rejects Kari Lake's legal challenge to election loss
Thai governing coalition unveils platform without controversial monarchy reform
Thai governing coalition unveils platform without controversial monarchy reform
Smoke from unprecedented Canadian wildfires casts haze over western U.S.
Smoke from unprecedented Canadian wildfires casts haze over western U.S.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement