Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 24, 2023 / 3:53 PM

USDA inaugurates new Kansas facility to study animal diseases

By Patrick Hilsman
The USDA inaugurated the National Bio and Agro-Defense facility in Manhattan, Kans., Wednesday. The facility will study biological threats and animal diseases. Photo Courtesy of USDA/Website
The USDA inaugurated the National Bio and Agro-Defense facility in Manhattan, Kans., Wednesday. The facility will study biological threats and animal diseases. Photo Courtesy of USDA/Website

May 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture and Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology Directorate inaugurated the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility in Manhattan, Kans., Wednesday.

The facility will take on the tasks previously assigned to the Department of Homeland Security's Plumb Island Animal Disease Center facility, which is located off the coast of Long Island and has been in operation since the 1950s.

Advertisement

"Historically, the United States did not have a laboratory facility with maximum biocontainment (BSL-4) space to study high-consequence zoonotic diseases affecting large livestock, and U.S. scientists had to rely on other countries' facilities for that type of research," the USDA says in a profile of the facility on the agency's website.

"A new facility with enhanced biocontainment capabilities and modern laboratory designs is necessary," the USDA said.

In February, Ann Linder, a researcher at Harvard Law School, and Dale Jamieson, an expert on environmental and animal protection at NYU, published an Op Ed in the journal Science, warning that the United States has "blind spots," when it comes to research into biological threats and animal diseases.

"What is needed is not simply for agencies to do their jobs better or to paper over the gaps, but a fundamental restructuring of the way that human-animal interfaces are governed" Jamieson and Linder wrote.

Advertisement

"America's farmers, ranchers and consumers count on our researchers to understand, monitor for and develop solutions to combat a variety of high-consequence animal pathogens, and a facility of this magnitude positions us to respond," said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

The project to create the NBAF facility has been in development since 2006, and the Manhattan, Kan., location was selected in 2009.

"As the first facility of it's kind in the United States, the innovative and cutting-edge solutions our scientists and partners can produce here will lead efforts to protect public health and address new and emerging diseases for many years to come," said USDA Chief Scientist Chavonda Jacobs-Young.

The facility will be cohabitated by the USDA's Agricultural Research Service and Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

The facility was inaugurated during a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Manhattan Mayor Mark Hatesohl; Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kans.; former Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kans.; and Kansas State University President Richard Linton; and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.


Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Judge denies former JPMorgan Chase exec's motion to dismiss Epstein liability case
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge denies former JPMorgan Chase exec's motion to dismiss Epstein liability case
May 24 (UPI) -- Former JPMorgan Chase executive Jes Staley can still be held liable in a sex trafficking complaint revolving around the investment bank's former customer Jeffrey Epstein, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.
Alex Murdaugh accused of new financial crimes
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Alex Murdaugh accused of new financial crimes
May 24 (UPI) -- Alex Murdaugh, the South Carolina attorney who was found guilty of murdering his wife and son, was indicted Wednesday on charges of bank fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.
DeSantis campaign launch on Twitter marks new stage in 2024 presidential race
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
DeSantis campaign launch on Twitter marks new stage in 2024 presidential race
May 24 (UPI) -- Twitter owner Elon Musk will interview Ron DeSantis live on Wednesday as the Florida governor announces that he will run for president.
Rapper Fetty Wap gets six years in prison for cocaine trafficking
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rapper Fetty Wap gets six years in prison for cocaine trafficking
May 24 (UPI) -- Rapper Fetty Wap, legal name William Junior Maxwell II, was sentenced to six years in prison Wednesday for drug trafficking. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess nearly 500 grams of cocaine.
Sen. Bernie Sanders urges Joe Biden to use 14th Amendment on debt limit
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sen. Bernie Sanders urges Joe Biden to use 14th Amendment on debt limit
May 24 (UPI) -- As the United States inches closer to what would be its first-ever default on the national debt, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., called on President Joe Biden to enact the 14th Amendment to avoid the crisis by raising the de
Trump's legal woes: 6 ongoing cases against the former president
U.S. News // 1 month ago
Trump's legal woes: 6 ongoing cases against the former president
April 4 (UPI) -- In addition to becoming the first former president to be criminally indicted Donald Trump faces criminal probes and civil lawsuits in various jurisdictions.
Biden administration sanctions al-Shabab leaders for charcoal smuggling, terrorism
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden administration sanctions al-Shabab leaders for charcoal smuggling, terrorism
May 24 (UPI) -- The Biden administration sanctioned 26 individuals and entities tied to the Somali terror group al-Shabab in a sweeping action that targeted illegal charcoal smuggling from the African country.
One student killed, second in custody in Pittsburgh special education school shooting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
One student killed, second in custody in Pittsburgh special education school shooting
May 24 (UPI) -- One student is in custody after another student was killed Wednesday morning in a shooting near a special education school in Pittsburgh.
One inmate on the loose, another recaptured after escape from Ohio prison
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
One inmate on the loose, another recaptured after escape from Ohio prison
May 24 (UPI) -- An inmate suspected of escaping an Ohio correctional facility was recaptured Wednesday in Kentucky, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Police are still pursuing a second escapee.
'The Hill We Climb' poet 'gutted' by request to remove book from Florida library
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
'The Hill We Climb' poet 'gutted' by request to remove book from Florida library
May 24 (UPI) -- Poet Amanda Gorman said she was "gutted" by an attempt to remove the poem she read at President Joe Biden's inauguration from a Florida school.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Woman dies after being struck by King Charles III's sister-in-law's motorcade
Woman dies after being struck by King Charles III's sister-in-law's motorcade
Texas sues Biden admin. over new asylum rule
Texas sues Biden admin. over new asylum rule
Virgin Orbit shuts down, liquidates assets in bankruptcy auction
Virgin Orbit shuts down, liquidates assets in bankruptcy auction
Australian police officer charged in stun gun death of 95-year-old woman
Australian police officer charged in stun gun death of 95-year-old woman
More than 150 groups urge Congress to reject the HALT Fentanyl Act
More than 150 groups urge Congress to reject the HALT Fentanyl Act
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement