May 24 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday announced $45 million in new funding to reduce energy usage in buildings that are owned by non-profit organizations. There are more than 1.5 million 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations in the United States, and together employ more than 12.4 million people. The grants, which will be administered by the Department of Energy, could reduce energy use by up to 30%. Advertisement

"Non-profits promote social cohesion, public health, creativity, and innovation -- all of which are essential to strong and resilient communities" U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said in a statement. "With this funding, DOE is helping non-profits amplify their impacts. Every dollar saved is a dollar that can be reinvested in crucial community services, all while helping us achieve President Biden's goal of a net-zero emissions economy by 2050."

The program, called the Renew America's Nonprofits grant, is funded by the bipartisan infrastructure bill and also will encourage applicants to show how their projects will benefit historically disadvantaged communities, according to the DOE.

"Thanks to my legislation included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we're helping non-profits lower emissions and utility costs so they're able to direct more resources to their core missions. This will support local places of worship to libraries, community centers, and more," Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said in a statement. "The Renew America's Nonprofits grant program is a win-win -- it's beneficial for the environment and the communities our nonprofits serve.