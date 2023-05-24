Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 24, 2023 / 5:06 AM

Texas sues Biden admin. over new asylum rule

By Darryl Coote
1/2
Texas has sued the Biden administration, saying its new border rule is inviting illegal border crossings. Photo by Ariana Dreshler/UPI
Texas has sued the Biden administration, saying its new border rule is inviting illegal border crossings. Photo by Ariana Dreshler/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- The State of Texas is suing the Biden administration over its newly enacted immigration rule on accusations it encourages migrants and asylum seekers to illegally enter the country.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday asking the court to throw out the new rule on the grounds that its requirement for migrants and asylum seekers to use a smart phone application to schedule their arrival at a port of entry is inviting unlawful border crossings.

Advertisement

The rule at center of the lawsuit is called the Circumvention of Lawful Pathways, which is one of several moves the Biden administration has enacted in recent months in preparation for the expiration of Title 42, which was a COVID-19-era health measure instituted in March of 2020 that has been used to rapidly expel more than 2.8 million people prior to its end midnight May 11.

The Circumvention of Lawful Pathways went into force as Title 42 ended, allowing the United States to presume migrants attempting to enter the country ineligible if they do not use lawful pathways of entry.

RELATED More than 150 groups urge Congress to reject the HALT Fentanyl Act

The Biden administration argued the law will reduce the number of illegal border crossings due to stiffer penalties for doing so, while lessening the demand on border services by expanding legal pathways, including requiring those attempting to enter the country to schedule their arrival at a port of entry via the Customs and Border Protection One mobile app.

Advertisement

Texas in its lawsuit argues that federal law mandates that those who enter the country illegally should be expelled, except for under rare circumstances. But since the app enables noncitizens without appropriate documents for admission to schedule arrival appointments, the rule is "proactively inviting and encouraging aliens to cross the border unlawfully."

As a border state, Texas will incur costs for public education, healthcare, law enforcement and incarceration as well as for other public services, it said.

RELATED Homeland Security to issue body camera guidelines for multiple departments

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in a statement accused President Joe Biden of purposely concocting the smartphone app as a way to pre-approve migrants and asylum seekers who are not legally entitled to enter the country.

"Joe Biden, [Secretary of Homeland Security] Alejandro Mayorkas and the entire Biden administration have prioritized creating and protecting new ways for illegal aliens to stream into the country, not matter the cost or consequence to struggling American citizens," Paxton said.

The lawsuit comes as Texas is in a protracted feud with the Biden administration over its immigration policies and as the new rule has come under criticism from hundreds human rights and immigration advocates who describe it as an asylum ban.

Advertisement

Read More

Customs and Border Protection agents fatally shoot man in Arizona

Latest Headlines

South Carolina lawmakers send 6-week abortion ban to governor
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
South Carolina lawmakers send 6-week abortion ban to governor
May 24 (UPI) -- Lawmakers in the Republican-controlled South Carolina legislature have passed controversial legislation to ban most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
Memorial Day road trips below pre-COVID levels, but don't expect smooth sailing
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Memorial Day road trips below pre-COVID levels, but don't expect smooth sailing
May 24 (UPI) -- Travel club AAA expects a bump in travel over Memorial Day weekend, although road trips have not bounced back to pre-pandemic levels despite sliding gas prices.
New Jersey man sentenced to 12 years for scouting U.S. landmarks for terror attacks
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New Jersey man sentenced to 12 years for scouting U.S. landmarks for terror attacks
May 24 (UPI) -- New Jersey resident Alexei Saab, who scouted U.S. landmarks for terror attacks and received military-type training from Hezbollah, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison, according to the Justice Department.
More than 150 groups urge Congress to reject the HALT Fentanyl Act
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
More than 150 groups urge Congress to reject the HALT Fentanyl Act
May 24 (UPI) -- Public health, criminal justice reform and civil rights groups are urging Congress to reject the HALT Fentanyl Act, which they say is "yet another iteration of the drug war's ineffective and punitive strategies."
Virgin Orbit shuts down, liquidates assets in bankruptcy auction
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Virgin Orbit shuts down, liquidates assets in bankruptcy auction
May 23 (UPI) -- Bankrupt satellite launcher Virgin Orbit has officially shut down after selling off its assets to three winning bidders at auction, the company confirmed Tuesday.
Catholic Church in Illinois underreported child sex abuse, report finds
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Catholic Church in Illinois underreported child sex abuse, report finds
May 23 (UPI) -- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released the "Report on Catholic Clergy Child Sex Abuse in Illinois," which names hundreds of Catholic priests who are accused of sexually abusing thousands of children.
Driver charged with crashing box truck near White House
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Driver charged with crashing box truck near White House
May 22 (UPI) -- The Secret Service said it has detained the driver of a box truck that crashed into security barricades near the White House on Monday night in Washington.
Kevin McCarthy tells Republicans both sides still divided in debt limit talks
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Kevin McCarthy tells Republicans both sides still divided in debt limit talks
May 23 (UPI) -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told Republicans in a closed meeting on Tuesday he is "nowhere near" a debt limit deal with President Joe Biden, as GOP leaders question the default deadline.
Newest travel advisory on Florida warns of risks faced by LGBTQ community
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Newest travel advisory on Florida warns of risks faced by LGBTQ community
May 23 (UPI) -- More advocacy groups have joined the NAACP in warning marginalized people about traveling to Florida following what the Human Rights Campaign called the state's "most anti-LGBTQ legislative session in history."
Pair of representatives introduce bipartisan immigration reform bill
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Pair of representatives introduce bipartisan immigration reform bill
May 23 (UPI) -- A bipartisan pair of representatives introduced Tuesday an immigration bill they said would address border security and create legal status for undocumented immigrants.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX seeks to join FAA in environmental lawsuit over Texas rocket launches
SpaceX seeks to join FAA in environmental lawsuit over Texas rocket launches
Judge warns Donald Trump, schedules New York hush-money trial for March 2024
Judge warns Donald Trump, schedules New York hush-money trial for March 2024
Arizona court again rejects Kari Lake's legal challenge to election loss
Arizona court again rejects Kari Lake's legal challenge to election loss
Thai governing coalition unveils platform without controversial monarchy reform
Thai governing coalition unveils platform without controversial monarchy reform
Smoke from unprecedented Canadian wildfires casts haze over western U.S.
Smoke from unprecedented Canadian wildfires casts haze over western U.S.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement