Netflix begins password sharing crackdown in the United States

A Netflix logo hangs on the company's headquarters in Los Angeles on October 18, 2019. Netflix said Tuesday it would crack down on password sharing. File Photo by Christian Monterrosa/EPA-EFE

May 24 (UPI) -- Netflix began alerting subscribers that they will no longer be allowed to share their accounts with users outside of their households. The streaming service said Tuesday it started notifying official members this week, telling them their Netflix account is for one household only and while everyone in the household can have password access, those living outside the household will be cut off. Advertisement

"Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are -- at home, on the go, on holiday -- and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices.

"We recognize that our members have many entertainment choices. It's why we continue to invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV shows -- so whatever your taste, mood or language and whoever you're watching with, there's always something satisfying to watch on Netflix."

Netflix said extra memberships can be purchased starting at $7.99 per month for those living outside the household.

However, subscribers to Netflix's $9.99 per month Basic, or $6.99 Standard with Ads plans, will not have the option to add extra members to their accounts.

A support page detailing the plan states the primary household is determined by the IP address on the device where the paying subscriber watches Netflix. Additional members outside of that household can be invited to the primary user's plan and will have their own password and profile but must be activated within the same country as the paying subscriber.

Netflix previously tested the password-sharing test in the United States has already been copied in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain. The company had scheduled its initial shutdown in February but pushed it back to this month.

Last month, Netflix announced it plans to end its iconic DVD by mail service with the last shipment going out on Sept. 29. Netflix mail service, which started in 1997 revolutionized the VHS and DVD industries, where customers before had to physically go into a store to purchase and rent them.

Netflix then took another radical step in becoming one of the first entertainment companies to stream entertainment shows, starting in 2007.