WhatsApp introduces new feature allowing users to edit sent messages

May 23 (UPI) -- WhatsApp has unveiled an update that will for the first time allow users to fix typos and other mistakes in sent messages. The company announced the change in a blog post Monday, saying the new feature will empower the app's 2 billion users with the new ability to amend errors, but that the tool would be usable only up to 15 minutes after a message was sent. Advertisement

The rollout was already underway and the feature would be available worldwide in the coming weeks.

"From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we're excited to bring you more control over your chats," the company said. "All you need to do is long-press on a sent message and choose 'Edit' from the menu for up to fifteen minutes after."

Any edited messages will be marked as "Edited," the company explained, "so those you're messaging are aware of the correction without showing edit history."

The messages will continue to be protected by end-to-end encryption, which prevents third parties from viewing private data as it travels between smartphones.

WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook giant Meta, has been around since 2009 and saw its popularity surge as a universal messaging platform that could be used across a diverse field of mobile devices for texting, voice and video calls, file sharing, and group chats.

Other messaging applications like Slack, Telegram, Twitter and Signal also offer varying capabilities to edit sent messages.