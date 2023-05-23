Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 23, 2023 / 10:53 AM

WhatsApp introduces new feature allowing users to edit sent messages

By A.L. Lee
WhatsApp announced the change in a blog post Monday, saying the new feature will empower the app's 2 billion users with the new ability to amend errors, but that the tool would be usable only up to 15 minutes after a message was sent. Photo by Hayoung Jeon/EPA-EFE
WhatsApp announced the change in a blog post Monday, saying the new feature will empower the app's 2 billion users with the new ability to amend errors, but that the tool would be usable only up to 15 minutes after a message was sent. Photo by Hayoung Jeon/EPA-EFE

May 23 (UPI) -- WhatsApp has unveiled an update that will for the first time allow users to fix typos and other mistakes in sent messages.

The company announced the change in a blog post Monday, saying the new feature will empower the app's 2 billion users with the new ability to amend errors, but that the tool would be usable only up to 15 minutes after a message was sent.

Advertisement

The rollout was already underway and the feature would be available worldwide in the coming weeks.

"From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we're excited to bring you more control over your chats," the company said. "All you need to do is long-press on a sent message and choose 'Edit' from the menu for up to fifteen minutes after."

Any edited messages will be marked as "Edited," the company explained, "so those you're messaging are aware of the correction without showing edit history."

The messages will continue to be protected by end-to-end encryption, which prevents third parties from viewing private data as it travels between smartphones.

WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook giant Meta, has been around since 2009 and saw its popularity surge as a universal messaging platform that could be used across a diverse field of mobile devices for texting, voice and video calls, file sharing, and group chats.

Advertisement

Other messaging applications like Slack, Telegram, Twitter and Signal also offer varying capabilities to edit sent messages.

Read More

Regulators fine WhatsApp Ireland $5.9M for privacy law violations ChatGPT-powered Wall Street offers benefits and perils iPhone manufacturer Foxconn breaks ground on $500 million factory in India

Latest Headlines

Family of Christian Glass reaches $19 million settlement with Colorado authorities
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Family of Christian Glass reaches $19 million settlement with Colorado authorities
May 23 (UPI) -- The family of Christian Glass, the Colorado man shot to death by a police officer last year, has agreed to a $19 million settlement with four governments, the largest payout in state history.
Guam braces for Typhoon Mawar, evacuates coastal areas
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Guam braces for Typhoon Mawar, evacuates coastal areas
May 23 (UPI) -- Guam braced Tuesday for a major typhoon with sustained winds of up to 125 mph as Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero called for a mandatory evacuation for residents living in low-lying coastal areas.
Arizona court again rejects Kari Lake's legal challenge to election loss
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Arizona court again rejects Kari Lake's legal challenge to election loss
May 23 (UPI) -- An Arizona county judge has again affirmed that Gov. Katie Hobbs won November's gubernatorial race, thwarting Republican Kari Lake's last legal claim challenging the election.
Truck crashes into Lafayette Square near White House; driver detained
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Truck crashes into Lafayette Square near White House; driver detained
May 22 (UPI) -- The Secret Service said it has detained the driver of a box truck that crashed into security barricades near the White House on Monday night in Washington.
Pa. man convicted of torture, illegally exporting weapons
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Pa. man convicted of torture, illegally exporting weapons
May 23 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man hired by Kurdish officials to manage a weapons factory in Iraq has been convicted in a U.S. courtroom of holding and torturing an employee for more than a month.
Biden, McCarthy end 'productive' debt limit meeting with no deal
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Biden, McCarthy end 'productive' debt limit meeting with no deal
May 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called Monday's White House meeting on the nation's debt ceiling "productive," but were unable to come to an agreement.
E. Jean Carroll seeks $10M in new damages after Trump's post-verdict remarks
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
E. Jean Carroll seeks $10M in new damages after Trump's post-verdict remarks
May 22 (UPI) -- E. Jean Carroll, who won $5 million in damages after a jury found former President Donald Trump sexually assaulted and defamed her, has filed an amended complaint seeking $10 million for Trump's post-verdict remarks.
TikTok sues Montana over 'unconstitutional' statewide ban
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
TikTok sues Montana over 'unconstitutional' statewide ban
May 22 (UPI) -- TikTok has filed a lawsuit against the state of Montana over its new law, which will ban downloads of the popular social media video app, calling it a violation of free speech.
Nebraska governor signs 12-week abortion ban, gender-affirming restrictions
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Nebraska governor signs 12-week abortion ban, gender-affirming restrictions
May 22 (UPI) -- Following weeks of contentious debate, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen on Monday signed a new law that bans abortion after 12 weeks of pregnancy and restricts gender-affirming medical care for anyone younger than 19.
States reach consensus on Colorado River Basin water conservation deal
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
States reach consensus on Colorado River Basin water conservation deal
May 22 (UPI) -- The three states that make up the Colorado River Basin reached a "historic" new conservation deal to preserve the future of the river system, the U.S. Department of the Interior confirmed Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle celebrates Barbara May Cameron
Google Doodle celebrates Barbara May Cameron
'Russia will be free,' says Russian anti-Putin group fighting in Belgorod region
'Russia will be free,' says Russian anti-Putin group fighting in Belgorod region
Ireland becomes first nation to require cancer warning labels on alcohol
Ireland becomes first nation to require cancer warning labels on alcohol
States reach consensus on Colorado River Basin water conservation deal
States reach consensus on Colorado River Basin water conservation deal
Advocating for early alerts, U.N. puts $4T price on weather disasters
Advocating for early alerts, U.N. puts $4T price on weather disasters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement