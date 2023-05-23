Trending
Treasury Department sanctions North Korea IT entities

By Patrick Hilsman
The U.S. Treasury Department issued sanctions Tuesday against a number of North Korean entities believed to be responsible for illicit fundraising and cybercrime. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
May 23 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday sanctioned four entities and one individual for carrying out malicious cyberactivity on behalf of the North Korean government.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control on Tuesday said that the Democratic People's Republic of North Korea Government deploys IT workers who "fraudulently obtain employment" in order to generate revenue to support North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's regime.

"Today's action continues to highlight the DPRK's extensive illicit cyber and IT worker operations, which finance the regime's unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs," said Undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson. "The United States and our partners remain committed to combatting the DPRK's illicit revenue generation activist and continued efforts to steal money."

Tuesday's sanctions targeted Pyongyang University of Automation, a cyber instruction institution that the Treasury Department said is responsible for training cyber units within North Korea's intelligence agency, the Reconnaissance General Bureau.

RELATED To counter North Korea, U.S. will dock nuclear-armed subs in South Korea

They also took aim at the Technical Reconnaissance Bureau and its 110th Research Center which are believed to have conducted cyber operations across the world. The center is also believed to have trained operatives of the Lazarus Group, which was responsible for the 2013 DarkSeoul attacks that knocked out financial services and media companies in the Republic of Korea.

The Chinyong Information Technology Cooperation Company was also designated for acting as an entity associated with the DPRK's Ministry of People's Armed Forces that has satellite offices in the Russian Federation and China. The entity is accused of funneling money to the DPRK.

Lastly, Kim Sang Maa a representative of Chinyong based in Vladivostok, Russia, was sanctioned as he is believed to be responsible for payments to DPRK IT workers around the world.

RELATED North Korea's Kim Jong Un says Russia will 'smash all challenges'

The Treasury Department has sanctioned a number of entities and individuals connected to North Korea in recent months, including entities involved in the regime's missile program and the circumvention of sanctions.

RELATED U.S.: Russia seeking weapons from North Korea in exchange for food

