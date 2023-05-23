SpaceX to join FAA in environmental lawsuit over Texas rocket launches

1/5

May 23 (UPI) -- SpaceX is petitioning to join the Federal Aviation Administration as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by environmental groups over debris left in the wake of the company's rocket launches in Texas. Elon Musk's Texas-based rocket company filed the paperwork Friday to join the FAA in the suit brought on by the Center For Biological Diversity, American Bird Conservancy, Surfrider Foundation, Save RGV, as well as the Carrizo/Comecrudo Nation of Texas. Advertisement

"SpaceX's Starship/Super Heavy launch program hinges on the FAA's review and licensing decision challenged here," SpaceX wrote in the filing. "If the court were to rule in plaintiff's favor, the FAA's decision could be set aside and further licensing of the Starship/Super Heavy Program could be significantly delayed, causing severe injury to SpaceX's business."

It also argued that the FAA as a federal agency "does not adequately represent SpaceX's interest in the lawsuit.

The groups are collectively challenging previous FAA approval of rocket launches at the SpaceX Starbase, located in Boca Chica, Texas. The suit points specifically to the launch of the company's Starship/Super Heavy rocket on April 20. The subsequent explosion of the world's largest rocket left debris on the ground.

The facility is on the Gulf Coast near Brownsville, Texas, located near the natural habitat of multiple protected species.

The five groups said they "do not oppose" SpaceX joining the lawsuit which was initially filed at the start of May. It argues the FAA did not conduct an appropriate environmental assessment before giving the company the green light. The lawsuit seeks a pause on any further launches and have the FAA conduct a more in-depth environmental impact statement.

If successful, further environmental work would likely block SpaceX from launching further rockets for an extended period of time.

SpaceX argues it has already made a significant financial investment in the facility and that any temporary moratorium on launches would significantly affect its operations. In the motion, the company calls the Starship and Super Heavy programs "critical to multiple aspects of SpaceX's business, " including NASA's Artemis program to send astronauts to the moon.

The FAA first gave approval in 2014 for the site to be developed.

"Since the FAA issued the ROD approving development of the site [in July 2014], SpaceX has invested more than $3 billion into developing the Boca Chica launch facility and Starship/Super Heavy launch system. The launch site already has significant infrastructure installations, including a vertical launch area, launch and landing control center, and other supporting, launch-related structures that have now been in use for years," the SpaceX motion reads.