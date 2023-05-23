Pa. man convicted of torture, illegally exporting weapons

May 23 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man hired by Kurdish officials to manage a weapons factory in Iraq has been convicted in a U.S. courtroom of holding and torturing an employee for more than a month and violating export control laws regulating firearms.

The man, Ross Roggio, 53, of Stroudsburg, Pa., was hired in 2015 to construct and manage a weapons factory in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. While in the Middle Eastern country, Roggio directed armed Kurdish soldiers under his command to kidnap an Estonian employee who had raised concerns about the project, according to the superseding indictment.

Prosecutors said the soldiers abducted the employee from their home, placed a bag over their head and stashed them at a Kurdish military compound where over the next 39 days the victim was subjected to physical and mental pain and suffering.

The court document states that Roggio directed the soldiers during interrogation to suffocate the employee with a plastic bag until they lost consciousness and repeatedly tased their captive in the arms, throat, nose and groin to the point where "the victim's arms bled and his hands twitched uncontrollably."

A cutting tool was also applied to the victim's fingers in threat of cutting off the digits while rubber hoses were used to beat the person's back, legs, stomach and chest, prosecutors said.

"While the victim was detained at the military compound, Roggio, during at least one of the interrogation sessions that he led, wrapped his belt around the victim's neck, yanked the victim off the ground and suspended the victim in the air, causing the victim to lose consciousness," the court document states. "As the victim regained consciousness, at Roggio's direction, a Kurdish soldier beat the victim in the groin with a stick."

Prosecutors said in the indictment that the employee was detained, tortured and interrogated to prevent them "from interfering with the weapons project by exposing the existence of the weapons project to individuals and entities outside of Kurdistan, and by revealing to Kurdish officials that Roggio did not have the ability to produce the weapons and was diverting their money for his personal use."

Roggio was arrested in February of 2022, and was convicted on Friday by a U.S. jury of torture, conspiracy to commit torture, conspiring to commit an offense against the United States and exporting weapons parts and services to Iraq without State Department approval, among other export violations and charges, including wire fraud and money laundering.

The Justice Department announced Roggio's conviction in a statement Monday, saying he is scheduled to be sentence on Aug. 23 when he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Prosecutors said Roggio is the second defendant to be convicted of torture since the federal torture statute went into effect in 1994.

"Roggio brutally tortured another human being to prevent interference with his illegal activities. Thanks to the courage of the victim and other witnesses, the hard work of U.S. law enforcement, and the assistance of Estonian authorities, he will now be held accountable for his cruelty," Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite Jr. of the Justice Department's Criminal Division said in a statement.