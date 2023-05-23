Trending
May 23, 2023 / 2:15 PM

Suspect arrested in traffic-stop shooting death of Kentucky deputy

By Clyde Hughes
The Scott County, Kentucky, sheriff's office released an image of Deputy Sheriff Caleb Conley, who died during a traffic stop shooting on Interstate 75 Monday evening. Photo courtesy of Scott County Sheriff's Office
The Scott County, Kentucky, sheriff's office released an image of Deputy Sheriff Caleb Conley, who died during a traffic stop shooting on Interstate 75 Monday evening. Photo courtesy of Scott County Sheriff's Office

May 23 (UPI) -- Kentucky police on Tuesday arrested a 45-year-old suspect in the killing of a sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop the night before. The man also is a suspect in a second shooting on Monday, authorities said.

Steven Sheangshang, 45, was identified as the suspect in the shooting death of Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley, a four-year veteran of the department and who served in the Army for eight years. Conley was shot near Georgetown on Interstate 75 during a traffic stop at about 5 p.m.

Sheangshang remained in the Fayette County Detention Center after his arrest Tuesday morning. Authorities say Sheangshang forced his way into a home and took a van at gunpoint on Monday.

In another incident Monday, authorities accused Sheangshang of shooting another man at Rose and Jim's bar in Georgetown and taking the injured man's car.

He is facing charges that include murder, possession of a gun by a felon, burglary, theft by unlawful taking of an auto, wanton endangerment, and fleeing or evading in Scott County. He was charged with assault in a robbery in Fayette County.

"We are deeply saddened to announce we lost a beloved member of our office today, Deputy Caleb Conley," the Scott County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on their Facebook page. "We are receiving a much appreciated, overwhelming outreach of support from our community and across this state.

"For the many asking how you can help his family and this office, we will be providing further details on that tomorrow. We appreciate the privacy being shown to his family and ask you keep them and us all in your prayers."

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear shared his condolences on Twitter.

"Kentucky, please join Britainy and me in praying for the family and fellow law enforcement officers of Scott County Deputy Sheriff Caleb Conley, who was killed this evening while protecting our people," the governor said. "This hero made the ultimate sacrifice, and we will be forever grateful."

