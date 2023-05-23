Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 23, 2023 / 9:11 PM

Catholic Church in Illinois underreported child sex abuse, report finds

By Sheri Walsh
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul releases the 696-page "Report on Catholic Clergy Child Sex Abuse in Illinois" on Tuesday in downtown Chicago. The report names 451 Catholic priests and church leaders who abused at least 1,997 children since 1950 in the state's six dioceses. Photo courtesy of Illinois attorney general
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul releases the 696-page "Report on Catholic Clergy Child Sex Abuse in Illinois" on Tuesday in downtown Chicago. The report names 451 Catholic priests and church leaders who abused at least 1,997 children since 1950 in the state's six dioceses. Photo courtesy of Illinois attorney general

May 23 (UPI) -- Child sex abuse at the hands of hundreds of clergy in the Catholic Church in Illinois has left behind thousands of survivors, according to a four-year investigation by the Illinois Attorney General who called the abuse "significantly worse" than previously reported by the church.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released the 696-page "Report on Catholic Clergy Child Sex Abuse in Illinois" on Tuesday in downtown Chicago. The report names 451 Catholic priests and church leaders who are accused of abusing at least 1,997 children since 1950 in the state's six dioceses.

Advertisement

According to the report, Catholic leaders had only listed 103 child sex abusers.

"The Clergy Report has been a long time coming," an emotional Raoul told reporters Tuesday. "From the outset of the investigation, the Illinois dioceses pledged their full support and cooperation in assisting my office toward achieving these goals."

Advertisement

"Cooperation from the dioceses aside, it was the survivors of child sex abuse who gave purpose and drive to this investigation. Absent their courage and willingness to come forward and discuss their experience, there would be no true investigative report."

Over the course of the investigation, the attorney general's office examined more than 100,000 pages of documents held by the dioceses and received more than 600 confidential contacts from survivors "through emails, letters, in-person interviews and phone calls."

RELATED Prosecution critical of Scientology as actor's retrial on rape allegations begins

Survivors' accounts "demonstrate a troubling pattern of the church failing to support survivors, ignoring or covering up reports of abuse, and survivors being re-victimized by the church when they came forward to report being abused," Raoul said.

"These perpetrators may never be held accountable in a court of law, but by naming them here, the intention is to provide a public accounting and a measure of healing to survivors who have long suffered in silence," he added.

On Tuesday, the archbishop of Chicago, Cardinal Blase Cupich responded to the report, saying, "We must think first of the survivors of sexual abuse who carry the burden of these crimes through their lives."

Advertisement

"On behalf of the archdiocese, I apologize to all who have been harmed by the failure to prevent and properly respond to child sexual abuse by clerics," Cupich said in a statement. "Survivors will forever be in our prayers, and we have devoted ourselves to rooting out this problem and providing healing to victims."

"When we learn of an allegation of abuse, we act promptly, report it to civil authorities, remove the accused from the ministry and investigate the allegation," Cupich added.

While the archbishop said archdiocesan officials had not had time to review the report in detail, there are "concerns about data that might be misunderstood or are presented in ways that could be misleading."

The report found that nearly all of the 2,000 survivors of Catholic church sexual abuse in Illinois continued to face "some form of mental health challenge in the years after the abuse," according to Raoul.

While some of the cases go back decades and were counted in previous reporting, the attorney general said those survivors still need help.

Advertisement

"The Catholic dioceses and archdiocese in Illinois can, and should, recommit to providing those survivors the ongoing support they need and deserve."

Read More

Diocese of Oakland files for bankruptcy as it faces hundreds of sexual abuse claims Maryland AG report alleges 'depraved' child sexual abuse in Archdiocese of Baltimore

Latest Headlines

Driver charged with crashing box truck near White House
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Driver charged with crashing box truck near White House
May 22 (UPI) -- The Secret Service said it has detained the driver of a box truck that crashed into security barricades near the White House on Monday night in Washington.
Kevin McCarthy tells Republicans both sides still divided in debt limit talks
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kevin McCarthy tells Republicans both sides still divided in debt limit talks
May 23 (UPI) -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told Republicans in a closed meeting on Tuesday he is "nowhere near" a debt limit deal with President Joe Biden, as GOP leaders question the default deadline.
Newest travel advisory on Florida warns of risks faced by LGBTQ community
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Newest travel advisory on Florida warns of risks faced by LGBTQ community
May 23 (UPI) -- More advocacy groups have joined the NAACP in warning marginalized people about traveling to Florida following what the Human Rights Campaign called the state's "most anti-LGBTQ legislative session in history."
Pair of representatives introduce bipartisan immigration reform bill
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Pair of representatives introduce bipartisan immigration reform bill
May 23 (UPI) -- A bipartisan pair of representatives introduced Tuesday an immigration bill they said would address border security and create legal status for undocumented immigrants.
Homeland Security to issue body camera guidelines for multiple departments
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Homeland Security to issue body camera guidelines for multiple departments
May 23 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday that it is establishing rules for the use of body cameras.
Judge warns Donald Trump, schedules New York hush-money trial for March 2024
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge warns Donald Trump, schedules New York hush-money trial for March 2024
May 23 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump appeared remotely Tuesday in a New York City courtroom, where a judge warned him about sharing evidence related to his 34-count criminal indictment and set a trial date for March 25, 2024.
Suspect arrested in traffic-stop shooting death of Kentucky deputy
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Suspect arrested in traffic-stop shooting death of Kentucky deputy
May 23 (UPI) -- Kentucky authorities took a 45-year-old man into custody on Tuesday after allegedly killing a sheriff deputy during a traffic stop Monday evening and shooting a second person, law enforcement officials said.
Treasury Department sanctions North Korea IT entities
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Treasury Department sanctions North Korea IT entities
May 23 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday sanctioned four entities and one individual for carrying out malicious cyberactivity on behalf of the North Korean government.
Social media presents mental-health risk for youth, U.S. surgeon general says
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Social media presents mental-health risk for youth, U.S. surgeon general says
May 23 (UPI) -- U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy Tuesday issued a general advisory warning social media use could lead to mental health issues among children and teens, while calling on policymakers to enact stricter guidelines.
Customs and Border Protection agents fatally shoot man in Arizona
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Customs and Border Protection agents fatally shoot man in Arizona
May 23 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection said that three of their agents shot and killed a man in Arizona, after the man allegedly threw an object at them.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX seeks to join FAA in environmental lawsuit over Texas rocket launches
SpaceX seeks to join FAA in environmental lawsuit over Texas rocket launches
Driver charged with crashing box truck near White House
Driver charged with crashing box truck near White House
Arizona court again rejects Kari Lake's legal challenge to election loss
Arizona court again rejects Kari Lake's legal challenge to election loss
Judge warns Donald Trump, schedules New York hush-money trial for March 2024
Judge warns Donald Trump, schedules New York hush-money trial for March 2024
Thai governing coalition unveils platform without controversial monarchy reform
Thai governing coalition unveils platform without controversial monarchy reform
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement