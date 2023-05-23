Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 23, 2023 / 6:16 PM

Newest travel advisory on Florida warns of risks faced by LGBTQ community

By Joe Fisher
1/4
The Human Rights Campaign and Equality Florida issued an updated travel advisory for Florida on Tuesday, warning of risks to the LGBTQ community created by laws signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and rhetoric espoused by him. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
The Human Rights Campaign and Equality Florida issued an updated travel advisory for Florida on Tuesday, warning of risks to the LGBTQ community created by laws signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and rhetoric espoused by him. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- More advocacy groups have joined the NAACP in warning marginalized people about traveling to Florida following what the Human Rights Campaign called the state's "most anti-LGBTQ legislative session in history."

HRC and Equality Florida issued an updated travel advisory on Tuesday, two days after the NAACP did the same. The latest advisory comes on the heels of several discriminatory bills that were signed into law last week targeting the rights of the LGBTQ community.

Advertisement

A statement from the HRC said the advisory is not a call to boycott the state. Rather, it warns of the risks involved in traveling to or relocating to Florida, especially for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

"Because of Ron DeSantis and his frenzied appeal to extremists, LGBTQ+ people in Florida are finding themselves in a state of emergency every single day," Kelley Robinson, president of the HRC said in a statement. "Since the day he took office, Gov. DeSantis has weaponized his position to weave bigotry, hate, and discrimination into public law for his own political gain."

RELATED NAACP issues travel advisory for Florida over DeSantis policies

DeSantis signed a broad bill package last week that restricts the rights of transgender people to seek gender-affirming care or use the bathroom that matches their identity. Florida has also prohibited discussions on sex and gender identity from public-school classrooms.

Advertisement

Equality Florida has accused DeSantis of attempting to erase the LGBTQ community in the classroom, attacking immigrants and encouraging racial prejudice.

"Governor Ron DeSantis has inflicted deep and lasting damage upon our state, eroding the fundamental rights of our residents and visitors while exploiting the word 'free' as a hollow campaign slogan," Nadine Smith, Equality Florida executive director, said in a statement. "In free states, books are not banned, history remains uncensored, and healthcare is not criminalized. As a parent, I empathize with every family forced to leave Florida in search of accessible healthcare and inclusive schools for their children."

RELATED Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis seeks to remove judge overseeing Disney lawsuit

The NAACP issued a travel advisory for Florida over the weekend, citing an environment that has become "openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals."

RELATED Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs broad anti-transgender bill package into law

Latest Headlines

Pair of representatives introduce bipartisan immigration reform bill
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pair of representatives introduce bipartisan immigration reform bill
May 23 (UPI) -- A bipartisan pair of representatives introduced Tuesday an immigration bill they said would address border security and create legal status for undocumented immigrants.
Homeland Security to issue body camera guidelines for multiple departments
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Homeland Security to issue body camera guidelines for multiple departments
May 23 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday that it is establishing rules for the use of body cameras.
Judge to warn Donald Trump as he appears remotely in New York hush-money case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge to warn Donald Trump as he appears remotely in New York hush-money case
May 23 (UPI) -- Former president Donald Trump is appearing remotely Tuesday in a New York City courtroom, where a judge is expected to warn him about sharing evidence related to his 34-count criminal indictment.
Suspect arrested in traffic-stop shooting death of Kentucky deputy
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Suspect arrested in traffic-stop shooting death of Kentucky deputy
May 23 (UPI) -- Kentucky authorities took a 45-year-old man into custody on Tuesday after allegedly killing a sheriff deputy during a traffic stop Monday evening and shooting a second person, law enforcement officials said.
Treasury Department sanctions North Korea IT entities
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Treasury Department sanctions North Korea IT entities
May 23 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday sanctioned four entities and one individual for carrying out malicious cyberactivity on behalf of the North Korean government.
Social media presents mental-health risk for youth, U.S. surgeon general says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Social media presents mental-health risk for youth, U.S. surgeon general says
May 23 (UPI) -- U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy Tuesday issued a general advisory warning social media use could lead to mental health issues among children and teens, while calling on policymakers to enact stricter guidelines.
Driver charged with crashing box truck near White House
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Driver charged with crashing box truck near White House
May 22 (UPI) -- The Secret Service said it has detained the driver of a box truck that crashed into security barricades near the White House on Monday night in Washington.
Customs and Border Protection agents fatally shoot man in Arizona
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Customs and Border Protection agents fatally shoot man in Arizona
May 23 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection said that three of their agents shot and killed a man in Arizona, after the man allegedly threw an object at them.
Apple completes multibillion deal with Broadcom for components
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Apple completes multibillion deal with Broadcom for components
May 23 (UPI) -- Apple announced on Tuesday it has reached a multibillion-dollar deal with Colorado-based Broadcom to develop 5G radio frequency components made in the United States.
SpaceX seeks to join FAA in environmental lawsuit over Texas rocket launches
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
SpaceX seeks to join FAA in environmental lawsuit over Texas rocket launches
May 23 (UPI) -- SpaceX is petitioning to join the Federal Aviation Administration as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by environmental groups over debris from the left in the wake of the company's rocket launches in Texas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX seeks to join FAA in environmental lawsuit over Texas rocket launches
SpaceX seeks to join FAA in environmental lawsuit over Texas rocket launches
'Russia will be free,' says Russian anti-Putin group fighting in Belgorod region
'Russia will be free,' says Russian anti-Putin group fighting in Belgorod region
Driver charged with crashing box truck near White House
Driver charged with crashing box truck near White House
E. Jean Carroll seeks $10M in new damages after Trump's post-verdict remarks
E. Jean Carroll seeks $10M in new damages after Trump's post-verdict remarks
Arizona court again rejects Kari Lake's legal challenge to election loss
Arizona court again rejects Kari Lake's legal challenge to election loss
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement