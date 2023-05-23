California man struck and killed by driver while helping ducks cross road

May 23 (UPI) -- A California man who stopped his car to help a family of ducks cross the street was struck and killed by another vehicle.

Police in Rocklin, Calif., said the incident took place at around 11:15 p.m. EDT Thursday when a teenage driver struck the man who entered the intersection to help ducklings that were in the roadway.

"Emergency first responders arrived to assist, however, the man died at the scene," police said.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Casey Rivera, 41.

Rocklin Police Capt. Scott Horrillo told NBC News the 17-year-old girl who struck the pedestrian stayed at the location of the crash and is not likely to be prosecuted.

"We still have a lot of areas and evidence to sort through but at first look it does not look like there's going to be any criminal negligence," Horrillo said.

Rivera's widow, Angel Chow, thanked the community for its support following the incident.

"We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to all of you for the kind messages and gestures of kindness. It's truly humbling to hear how Casey has positively impacted your lives, and we're extremely grateful for that," Chow said in a statement.