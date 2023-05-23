Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 23, 2023 / 3:58 PM

Pair of representatives introduce bipartisan immigration reform bill

By Matt Bernardini
Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, introduced a bipartisan immigration reform bill on Tuesday. Pool photo by Mandel Ngan/UPI
Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, introduced a bipartisan immigration reform bill on Tuesday. Pool photo by Mandel Ngan/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- A bipartisan pair of representatives introduced Tuesday an immigration bill they said would address border security and create legal status for undocumented immigrants.

Reps. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, and Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., introduced the Dignity Act of 2023, which would grant legal status to undocumented immigrants already living in the United States with the possibility of earning citizenship, and also create new regional processing centers for asylum seekers.

Advertisement

"Decades of congressional inaction on immigration law has real consequences, and the humanitarian crisis unfolding before our eyes requires a bipartisan solution," Escobar said in a statement. "I have seen the toll our broken immigration system has on federal personnel, local representatives, nonprofits, and the migrants themselves, and the need for a realistic, common-sense compromise could not be more urgent."

Salazar said that the bill would also provide support to border agents and businesses that need employees.

RELATED 8-year-old girl dies in U.S. border custody

"Our broken immigration system is frustrating Americans, causing people to suffer, and fracturing our country -- economically, morally, socially, and politically. A solution is long overdue," Salazar said.

Earlier this month, House Republicans passed the Secure the Border Act, which greatly limits asylum eligibility and expands the offenses that disqualify a person from being eligible for entry. It also directs the Department of Homeland Security to resume construction on former President Donald Trump's border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Advertisement

Following the vote, House Republicans, led by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., held a press conference to laud the proposal. McCarthy called it the "strongest border security bill this country has ever seen."

RELATED Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to send state law enforcement to Texas-Mexico border

"This bill secures the border from President Biden's record crossings, record carelessness and record chaos," he said. "By passing H.R.2, House Republicans have shown we're focused on addressing our nation's biggest challenges. By contrast, the White House has two years to plan for the end of Title 42."

RELATED DHS: Border encounters dropped 50% after Title 42's end

RELATED DHS: Border encounters dropped 50% after Title 42's end

Latest Headlines

Homeland Security to issue body camera guidelines for multiple departments
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Homeland Security to issue body camera guidelines for multiple departments
May 23 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday that it is establishing rules for the use of body cameras.
Judge to warn Donald Trump as he appears remotely in New York hush-money case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge to warn Donald Trump as he appears remotely in New York hush-money case
May 23 (UPI) -- Former president Donald Trump is appearing remotely Tuesday in a New York City courtroom, where a judge is expected to warn him about sharing evidence related to his 34-count criminal indictment.
Suspect arrested in traffic-stop shooting death of Kentucky deputy
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Suspect arrested in traffic-stop shooting death of Kentucky deputy
May 23 (UPI) -- Kentucky authorities took a 45-year-old man into custody on Tuesday after allegedly killing a sheriff deputy during a traffic stop Monday evening and shooting a second person, law enforcement officials said.
Treasury Department sanctions North Korea IT entities
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Treasury Department sanctions North Korea IT entities
May 23 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday sanctioned four entities and one individual for carrying out malicious cyberactivity on behalf of the North Korean government.
Social media presents mental-health risk for youth, U.S. surgeon general says
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Social media presents mental-health risk for youth, U.S. surgeon general says
May 23 (UPI) -- U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy Tuesday issued a general advisory warning social media use could lead to mental health issues among children and teens, while calling on policymakers to enact stricter guidelines.
Driver charged with crashing box truck near White House
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Driver charged with crashing box truck near White House
May 22 (UPI) -- The Secret Service said it has detained the driver of a box truck that crashed into security barricades near the White House on Monday night in Washington.
Customs and Border Protection agents fatally shoot man in Arizona
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Customs and Border Protection agents fatally shoot man in Arizona
May 23 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection said that three of their agents shot and killed a man in Arizona, after the man allegedly threw an object at them.
Apple completes multibillion deal with Broadcom for components
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Apple completes multibillion deal with Broadcom for components
May 23 (UPI) -- Apple announced on Tuesday it has reached a multibillion-dollar deal with Colorado-based Broadcom to develop 5G radio frequency components made in the United States.
SpaceX seeks to join FAA in environmental lawsuit over Texas rocket launches
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
SpaceX seeks to join FAA in environmental lawsuit over Texas rocket launches
May 23 (UPI) -- SpaceX is petitioning to join the Federal Aviation Administration as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by environmental groups over debris from the left in the wake of the company's rocket launches in Texas.
California man struck and killed by driver while helping ducks cross road
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
California man struck and killed by driver while helping ducks cross road
May 23 (UPI) -- A California man who stopped his car to help a family of ducks cross the street was struck and killed by another vehicle.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX seeks to join FAA in environmental lawsuit over Texas rocket launches
SpaceX seeks to join FAA in environmental lawsuit over Texas rocket launches
'Russia will be free,' says Russian anti-Putin group fighting in Belgorod region
'Russia will be free,' says Russian anti-Putin group fighting in Belgorod region
Driver charged with crashing box truck near White House
Driver charged with crashing box truck near White House
E. Jean Carroll seeks $10M in new damages after Trump's post-verdict remarks
E. Jean Carroll seeks $10M in new damages after Trump's post-verdict remarks
Arizona court again rejects Kari Lake's legal challenge to election loss
Arizona court again rejects Kari Lake's legal challenge to election loss
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement