U.S. News
May 23, 2023 / 9:47 AM

Family of Christian Glass reaches $19 million settlement with Colorado authorities

By Matt Bernardini
A jury in Clear Creek County, Colo. indicted two sheriff’s deputies in relation to the shooting and killing of 22-year-old Christian Glass in June. Image courtesy of Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office.
May 23 (UPI) -- The family of Christian Glass, a Colorado man shot to death by a police officer last year, has agreed to a $19 million settlement with four governments, the largest payout in state history.

In addition to the financial payments, the settlements seek commitments for state law enforcement to implement reforms to prevent similar avoidable police shootings as Glass' parents Simon and Sally Glass said they hope the record payment will send a message that injustice won't be tolerated and that those responsible will be held accountable.

Clear Creek County, which employed Deputy Andrew Buen, who shot and killed Glass and Deputy Kyle Gould who authorized the decision to remove Glass from his car by force was ordered to pay the largest sum of $10 million.

Buen and Gould were fired for their involvement in the shooting of Glass who was seeking roadside assistance as his parents said was having a mental health crisis at the time. Buen allegedly shot Glass five times from the left passenger window, killing him.

Both officers were indicted in November with Buen charged with second-degree murder, official misconduct and reckless endangerment for allegedly shooting Glass five times from the left passenger window. The charges against Gould include criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment.

The next court date is set for June 21.

Monday's settlement also requires Clear Creek County to establish a dedicated crisis response team in the County by January 1, 2025. The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office will also train and certify all its patrol officers in crisis intervention.

"These agreements recognize the critical importance that law enforcement respond to emergencies, including situations involving mental health crises, with professionalism, empathy, and an emphasis on de-escalation," attorneys for the Glass family said.

