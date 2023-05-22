Truck crashes into Lafayette Square near White House; driver detained

May 22 (UPI) -- The Secret Service is investigating a box truck and its driver after the truck crashed into security barricades near the White House on Monday night in Washington, D.C.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street, Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the U.S. Secret Service, said in a statement.

The driver of the vehicle, who has not been identified, was detained. Investigators are trying to determine whether the crash was an accident or intentional.

Authorities, including D.C. fire and the Metropolitan Police Department, are also investigating a suspicious package, according to the local NBC News affiliate.

The Hay-Adams Hotel and the Sofitel near Lafayette Square were both evacuated, according to a report by Fox 5 television news, while the St. Regis Hotel is on lockdown.

Video and pictures of the incident posted online show that the vehicle involved was a U-Haul truck. Police tape appears to have roped off a large swath of the Washington, D.C., neighborhood.

"There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation," he said.

Roads and pedestrian walkways have been closed in the vicinity of the crash due to ongoing police activity.

This is a developing story.