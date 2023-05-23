Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 23, 2023 / 8:47 AM

Guam braces for Typhoon Mawar, evacuates coastal areas

By Clyde Hughes
This satellite image shows Typhoon Mawar in the Pacific Ocean near Guam on Tuesday morning. Image courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
This satellite image shows Typhoon Mawar in the Pacific Ocean near Guam on Tuesday morning. Image courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

May 23 (UPI) -- Guam braced Tuesday for a major typhoon with sustained winds of up to 125 mph as Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero called for a mandatory evacuation for residents living in low-lying coastal areas.

Typhoon Mawar is expected to slam into the U.S. territory island as a Category 4 typhoon and is anticipated to affect the flood-prone villages of Talofofo, Malesso, Hagat and Umatac. Guerrero called for all those villages to be evacuated ahead of the storm.

Advertisement

"The Guam National Guard is ordered to assist with the evacuation ordered herein, including the provision of transportation and other assistance necessary for the safe evacuation of the identified areas," the governor's executive order read.

The National Weather Service said Guam is expected to take the brunt of the storm, where 39-mph winds are expected to reach the island late Tuesday and reaching typhoon strength by Wednesday morning.

RELATED NOAA considers new marine sanctuary in Pacific Remote Islands

"Comply with any evacuation orders that are issued for your area," the National Weather Service said in a statement Tuesday. "If your home is vulnerable to high winds, or you live in a surge zone or any location prone to flooding, evacuate to a designated shelter or ride out the storm in the sturdy, fully reinforced concrete home of family or friends outside of evacuation zones."

Advertisement

The Guam Department of Education opened 12 schools to be used as shelters during the storm.

On Monday, President Joe Biden ordered federal assistance to Guam, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts.

RELATED Marines celebrate reactivation of new base in Guam

"FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency," the White House statement said. "Emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance, under the Public Assistance program will be provided at 75% federal funding."

The Joint Region Marianas, Naval Base Guam, Andersen Air Force Base and the Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz will also stand at Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness as of Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

RELATED Advocating for early alerts, U.N. puts $4T price on weather disasters

Latest Headlines

Arizona court again rejects Kari Lake's legal challenge to election loss
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Arizona court again rejects Kari Lake's legal challenge to election loss
May 23 (UPI) -- An Arizona county judge has again affirmed that Gov. Katie Hobbs won November's gubernatorial race, thwarting Republican Kari Lake's last legal claim challenging the election.
Truck crashes into Lafayette Square near White House; driver detained
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Truck crashes into Lafayette Square near White House; driver detained
May 22 (UPI) -- The Secret Service said it has detained the driver of a box truck that crashed into security barricades near the White House on Monday night in Washington, D.C.
Pa. man convicted of torture, illegally exporting weapons
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Pa. man convicted of torture, illegally exporting weapons
May 23 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man hired by Kurdish officials to manage a weapons factory in Iraq has been convicted in a U.S. courtroom of holding and torturing an employee for more than a month.
Biden, McCarthy end 'productive' debt limit meeting with no deal
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Biden, McCarthy end 'productive' debt limit meeting with no deal
May 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called Monday's White House meeting on the nation's debt ceiling "productive," but were unable to come to an agreement.
E. Jean Carroll seeks $10M in new damages after Trump's post-verdict remarks
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
E. Jean Carroll seeks $10M in new damages after Trump's post-verdict remarks
May 22 (UPI) -- E. Jean Carroll, who won $5 million in damages after a jury found former President Donald Trump sexually assaulted and defamed her, has filed an amended complaint seeking $10 million for Trump's post-verdict remarks.
TikTok sues Montana over 'unconstitutional' statewide ban
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
TikTok sues Montana over 'unconstitutional' statewide ban
May 22 (UPI) -- TikTok has filed a lawsuit against the state of Montana over its new law, which will ban downloads of the popular social media video app, calling it a violation of free speech.
Nebraska governor signs 12-week abortion ban, gender-affirming restrictions
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Nebraska governor signs 12-week abortion ban, gender-affirming restrictions
May 22 (UPI) -- Following weeks of contentious debate, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen on Monday signed a new law that bans abortion after 12 weeks of pregnancy and restricts gender-affirming medical care for anyone younger than 19.
States reach consensus on Colorado River Basin water conservation deal
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
States reach consensus on Colorado River Basin water conservation deal
May 22 (UPI) -- The three states that make up the Colorado River Basin reached a "historic" new conservation deal to preserve the future of the river system, the U.S. Department of the Interior confirmed Monday.
Suspect in Idaho college students' slayings stands silent at arraignment
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Suspect in Idaho college students' slayings stands silent at arraignment
May 22 (UPI) -- A judge entered a plea of not guilty Monday morning on behalf of Bryan Kohberger, who stood silent during the proceedings ahead of his trial on charges of first-degree murder.
In presidential campaign kickoff, Sen. Tim Scott says left attacks 'American values'
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
In presidential campaign kickoff, Sen. Tim Scott says left attacks 'American values'
May 22 (UPI) -- South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott officially announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential race on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle celebrates Barbara May Cameron
Google Doodle celebrates Barbara May Cameron
'Russia will be free,' says Russian anti-Putin group fighting in Belgorod region
'Russia will be free,' says Russian anti-Putin group fighting in Belgorod region
Ireland becomes first nation to require cancer warning labels on alcohol
Ireland becomes first nation to require cancer warning labels on alcohol
Applied Materials to build $4B Silicon Valley semiconductor plant
Applied Materials to build $4B Silicon Valley semiconductor plant
States reach consensus on Colorado River Basin water conservation deal
States reach consensus on Colorado River Basin water conservation deal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement