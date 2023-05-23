Guam braces for Typhoon Mawar, evacuates coastal areas

This satellite image shows Typhoon Mawar in the Pacific Ocean near Guam on Tuesday morning. Image courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

May 23 (UPI) -- Guam braced Tuesday for a major typhoon with sustained winds of up to 125 mph as Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero called for a mandatory evacuation for residents living in low-lying coastal areas. Typhoon Mawar is expected to slam into the U.S. territory island as a Category 4 typhoon and is anticipated to affect the flood-prone villages of Talofofo, Malesso, Hagat and Umatac. Guerrero called for all those villages to be evacuated ahead of the storm. Advertisement

"The Guam National Guard is ordered to assist with the evacuation ordered herein, including the provision of transportation and other assistance necessary for the safe evacuation of the identified areas," the governor's executive order read.

The National Weather Service said Guam is expected to take the brunt of the storm, where 39-mph winds are expected to reach the island late Tuesday and reaching typhoon strength by Wednesday morning.

"Comply with any evacuation orders that are issued for your area," the National Weather Service said in a statement Tuesday. "If your home is vulnerable to high winds, or you live in a surge zone or any location prone to flooding, evacuate to a designated shelter or ride out the storm in the sturdy, fully reinforced concrete home of family or friends outside of evacuation zones."

The Guam Department of Education opened 12 schools to be used as shelters during the storm.

On Monday, President Joe Biden ordered federal assistance to Guam, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts.

"FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency," the White House statement said. "Emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance, under the Public Assistance program will be provided at 75% federal funding."

The Joint Region Marianas, Naval Base Guam, Andersen Air Force Base and the Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz will also stand at Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness as of Tuesday afternoon, officials said.