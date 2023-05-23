Apple completes multibillion deal with Broadcom for components

The Apple logo is displayed prominently at the Apple store on September 9, 2014, in Chicago. Apple said it signed a multibillion-dollar deal to purchase components from Broadcom. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- Apple announced on Tuesday it has reached a multibillion-dollar deal with Colorado-based Broadcom to develop 5G radio frequency components made in the United States. 5G is the fifth generation of wireless cellular systems. Its higher uploading technologies have sparked advances in self-driving cars, advanced gaming applications, and live streaming media and other products. Advertisement

Apple said the deal with the advanced manufacturing company will include FBAR filters and cutting-edge wireless connectivity components.

"We're thrilled to make commitments that harness the ingenuity, creativity, and innovative spirit of American manufacturing," Tim Cook, Apple's CEO said in a statement.

"All of Apple's products depend on technology engineered and built here in the United States, and we'll continue to deepen our investments in the U.S. economy because we have an unshakable belief in America's future."

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, Broadcom did not mention a cost for the deal but said it included "two separate multi-year statements of work with Apple."

"The 2023 [statements of work] are for the supply of a range of specified high-performance [radio frequency] and wireless components and modules for use in Apple products," the filing said.

"Pursuant to the 2023 SOWs, Broadcom has agreed to supply Apple with specified components and modules for Apple products and to maintain and allocate to them sufficient manufacturing capacity and other resources to make these products."

Apple already has a relationship with Broadcom, which supports more than 1,100 jobs at its Fort Collins, Colo. manufacturing facility.

"Today, Apple is on pace to meet its target through direct spend with American suppliers, data center investments, capital expenditures in the U.S., and other domestic spend," Apple said in a statement.

"Following the introduction of 5G technology to Apple devices in 2020, Apple has helped expand and expedite 5G adoption across the country, driving innovation and job growth among companies that support 5G innovation and infrastructure."