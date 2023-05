Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest world leader to contract the virus. "I tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time this morning," the 71-year-old announced on social media. "I'm generally feeling ok, but my doctors have advised me to self-isolate until I am asymptomatic." Advertisement

Loong received his most recent booster shot in November, he said, adding that his doctors have prescribed him antiviral Paxlovid due to his age.

"Please keep your vaccinations up-to-date, as it reduces the risk of severe illness," he said. "As COVID-19 remains endemic in Singapore, we must continue to keep ourselves safe and healthy."

I tested positive for COVID-19 for the 1st time this morning. This comes after my recent work trips. I am generally feeling ok but my doctors have advised me to self-isolate until I am asymptomatic. Pls continue to keep your vaccinations up-to-date. - LHL https://t.co/Lk3mT3Z0iD pic.twitter.com/NQXXbAAfUs— leehsienloong (@leehsienloong) May 22, 2023

Loong's COVID-19 diagnosis comes after he concluded a trip to the African nations of South Africa and Kenya from May 14 to Friday.

The island country of nearly 5.5 million people has had more than 2.4 million cases of COVID-19, including 1,722 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

During the pandemic, several world leaders have fallen ill to the virus, including U.S. President Joe Biden, former U.S. President Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth of Britain.

The announcement also comes less than a month after the WHO declared the end to COVID-19 as a public health emergency.