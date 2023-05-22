Applied Materials to build $4B Silicon Valley semiconductor plant

1/2

Applied Materials on Monday announced it will build a $4 billion semiconductor research and development plant in Silicon Valley, with funding backed by the Biden administration's CHIPS and Science Act. Image courtesy Applied Materials

May 22 (UPI) -- Applied Materials on Monday announced it plans to construct a $4 billion semiconductor research and development facility in Silicon Valley. The California-based company which develops tools for manufacturing semiconductors said the 180,000-square-foot Equipment and Process Innovation and Commercialization Center, or EPIC, will be "the world's and most advanced facility for collaborative semiconductor process technology and manufacturing equipment" research and development. Advertisement

"While semiconductors are more critical to the global economy than ever before, the technology challenges our industry faces are becoming more complex," said Gary Dickerson, President and CEO of Applied Materials. "This investment presents a golden opportunity to re-engineer the way the global industry collaborates to deliver the foundational semiconductor process and manufacturing technologies needed to sustain rapid improvements in energy-efficient, high-performance computing."

Applied Materials said construction of the facility is set to be completed by early 2026 and once fully operational could reduce the time it takes to bring a new technology from concept to reality by several years.

About 1,500 construction workers will be hired to build the complex, and once up and running the venture will create about 2,000 new engineering jobs in Silicon Valley and potentially another 11,000 jobs in related industries, the company said.

The facility's $4 billion cost will be paid in the form of capital investments over the next seven years, while the company also plans to spend more than $25 billion for research and development investments during the operation's first 10 years.

It is backed by provisions through the CHIPS and Science Act, which has invested $53 billion in federal dollars to boost semiconductor manufacturing across the country in an effort to drive technological innovation while creating jobs and making the U.S. more competitive globally.

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Sunnyvale, Calif., for the announcement and meet with multiple tech industry executives to encourage additional investments in American manufacturing.

Since President Joe Biden took office, private companies have announced $470 billion in investments for manufacturing and clean energy, including more than $200 billion that will go toward semiconductor manufacturing through the next decade, the White House said.

Some of the nation's biggest companies are supporting the effort, including Analog Devices, EMP Shield, IBM, General Motors, Intel, Texas Instruments, and Wolfspeed.

The administration has also received hundreds of applications so far for additional CHIPS incentives that will help fund similar manufacturing projects in 37 states in an effort to expand the semiconductor ecosystem, the White House said.

Britain last week unveiled plans to invest up to $1.25 billion over the next decade in microchip design, research and development and compound semiconductors to help the country's tech industry grab a larger slice of the global semiconductor market in the wake of moves by the United States and the European Union.