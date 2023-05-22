Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 22, 2023 / 11:23 PM

Truck crashes into Lafayette Square near White House; driver detained

By Darryl Coote

May 22 (UPI) -- A box truck crashed into security barricades near the White House on Monday night, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street in Washington, D.C., Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the U.S. Secret Service, said in a statement, adding that the driver of the vehicle, who has not been identified, was detained.

Advertisement

Video and pictures of the incident posted online show that the vehicle involved was a U-haul truck. Police tape appears to have roped off a large swath of the Washington, D.C., neighborhood.

"There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation," he said.

Roads and pedestrian walkways have been closed in the vicinity of the crash due to the ongoing police activity.

This is a developing story.

Read More

Biden, McCarthy end 'productive' debt limit meeting with no deal In presidential campaign kickoff, Sen. Tim Scott says left attacks 'American values' Suspect in Idaho college students' slayings stands silent at arraignment

Latest Headlines

Biden, McCarthy end 'productive' debt limit meeting with no deal
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden, McCarthy end 'productive' debt limit meeting with no deal
May 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called Monday's White House meeting on the nation's debt ceiling "productive," but were unable to come to an agreement.
E. Jean Carroll seeks $10M in new damages after Trump's post-verdict remarks
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
E. Jean Carroll seeks $10M in new damages after Trump's post-verdict remarks
May 22 (UPI) -- E. Jean Carroll, who won $5 million in damages after a jury found former President Donald Trump sexually assaulted and defamed her, has filed an amended complaint seeking $10 million for Trump's post-verdict remarks.
TikTok sues Montana over 'unconstitutional' statewide ban
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
TikTok sues Montana over 'unconstitutional' statewide ban
May 22 (UPI) -- TikTok has filed a lawsuit against the state of Montana over its new law, which will ban downloads of the popular social media video app, calling it a violation of free speech.
Nebraska governor signs 12-week abortion ban, gender-affirming restrictions
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Nebraska governor signs 12-week abortion ban, gender-affirming restrictions
May 22 (UPI) -- Following weeks of contentious debate, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen on Monday signed a new law that bans abortion after 12 weeks of pregnancy and restricts gender-affirming medical care for anyone younger than 19.
States reach consensus on Colorado River Basin water conservation deal
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
States reach consensus on Colorado River Basin water conservation deal
May 22 (UPI) -- The three states that make up the Colorado River Basin reached a "historic" new conservation deal to preserve the future of the river system, the U.S. Department of the Interior confirmed Monday.
Suspect in Idaho college students' slayings stands silent at arraignment
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Suspect in Idaho college students' slayings stands silent at arraignment
May 22 (UPI) -- A judge entered a plea of not guilty Monday morning on behalf of Bryan Kohberger, who stood silent during the proceedings ahead of his trial on charges of first-degree murder.
In presidential campaign kickoff, Sen. Tim Scott says left attacks 'American values'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
In presidential campaign kickoff, Sen. Tim Scott says left attacks 'American values'
May 22 (UPI) -- South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott officially announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential race on Monday.
JP Morgan expects interest income boost from First Republic
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
JP Morgan expects interest income boost from First Republic
May 22 (UPI) -- The acquisition of First Republic Bank could lead to $85 billion in net interest income for 2023, JP Morgan Chase said in an investor presentation on Monday.
Consumer anxiety holds gasoline prices in check
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Consumer anxiety holds gasoline prices in check
May 22 (UPI) -- Retail gasoline prices remain in something of a holding pattern ahead of the unofficial start of the summer driving season as concerns about the economic future put a limit on demand, an analyst said.
Google Doodle celebrates Barbara May Cameron
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Google Doodle celebrates Barbara May Cameron
May 22 (UPI) -- Barbara May Cameron was a Native American human rights activist who advocated for and supported the LGBTQ+ community. Monday would be her 69th birthday and Google pays tribute to her with a Google Doodle.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle celebrates Barbara May Cameron
Google Doodle celebrates Barbara May Cameron
Report: Regulators covered up efforts by central banks to rig interest rates
Report: Regulators covered up efforts by central banks to rig interest rates
'Russia will be free,' says Russian anti-Putin group fighting in Belgorod region
'Russia will be free,' says Russian anti-Putin group fighting in Belgorod region
Ireland becomes first nation to require cancer warning labels on alcohol
Ireland becomes first nation to require cancer warning labels on alcohol
Applied Materials to build $4B Silicon Valley semiconductor plant
Applied Materials to build $4B Silicon Valley semiconductor plant
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement