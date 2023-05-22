Truck crashes into Lafayette Square near White House; driver detained

May 22 (UPI) -- A box truck crashed into security barricades near the White House on Monday night, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street in Washington, D.C., Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the U.S. Secret Service, said in a statement, adding that the driver of the vehicle, who has not been identified, was detained.

Advertisement

Video and pictures of the incident posted online show that the vehicle involved was a U-haul truck. Police tape appears to have roped off a large swath of the Washington, D.C., neighborhood.

"There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation," he said.

Roads and pedestrian walkways have been closed in the vicinity of the crash due to the ongoing police activity.

This is a developing story.