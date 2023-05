The 35-year-old was fishing off a dock in Summerland Key, Fla., on Friday when he was bitten at about 8 p.m. The shark came out of the water and onto the dock. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

May 21 (UPI) -- A fisherman in Florida was airlifted to a hospital after being bitten in the foot by a shark. The 35-year-old was fishing off a dock in Summerland Key, Fla., on Friday when he was bitten at about 8 p.m. The shark came out of the water and onto the dock.

The angler was transported to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook. As of Saturday his condition was unknown.

It was the second shark bite incident of the week in Florida.

On Thursday, a 20-year-old man was bitten by a bull shark while spearfishing about 70 feet underwater off the coast of Marathon, Fla., according to a police report by the sheriff's office.

That man, identified as Kevin Blanco by CBS News, was brought to shore by a private boat before being airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center.

"He actually bit me twice, and it was probably around anywhere, 9 or 10 feet, and about 500 pounds," Blanco told WSVN Miami. "He came out of nowhere, 20 or 30 mph, and I just see the big gray figure of him just there, and I see it every time I close my eyes, no joke."